Formula E could give up the Fanboost starting from next season. To report it is the authoritative English portal TheRace.comrevealing that from Season 9 the world championship for electric single-seaters should eliminate the mechanism that assigned the most voted drivers by the public an extra power for a few seconds. Interaction with fans has been a key principle in Formula E’s strategy of increasing its popularity with young audiences, introducing new racing dynamics to underline the detachment from traditional motorsport already embodied by electric propulsion. The Fanboost however, it was also the object of criticism, becoming an instrument of attack for the category by the public skeptical of the atypicality of certain sporting aspects.

Over the years, the mechanism has also been at the center of controversy within the paddock. There was no lack of accusations, never proven, according to which some pilots would have been able to cheat the system, gaining votes thanks to the purchase of bots. In the eight seasons of Formula E history, the exploitation of extra power was also the basis of penalties in the immediate post-race for its improper activation, increasing the confusion in the public. If on the one hand its elimination will deprive the category of one of its distinguishing elements, on the other hand the championship could benefit from it in terms of popularity, getting closer to the traditional European concept of motorsport.

Official ratification of the decision was expected during the last World Motorsport Council, but it did not arrive. The formalization is thus postponed to the next meeting, during which other decisions will have to be made for the upcoming Formula E season. TheRace reports that Attack Mode should be confirmed, whileand there is still great uncertainty about the plans for a fast-charging pit stop while the race is underway, possible with the new Gen3. The scenario is that of its introduction in the middle of Season 9.