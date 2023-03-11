According to the American “Fox News” news network, the helicopter called “Ingenuity” captured the beautiful picture of the sunset last February.

The helicopter, which recently took off on its forty-fifth flight, relied on a high-resolution camera to capture the color image.

The camera is located on the airframe and was placed at 22 degrees below the horizon on February 22, as part of the Perseverance explorer mission.

The stunning image was taken at 5:81 13 pm, solar time.

The helicopter continues to make flights in an area of ​​Mars known as the “Jezero Crater”.

According to scientific estimates, the helicopter lived and worked longer than expected, while it was able to provide scientists on the ground with important data on Mars.

The helicopter arrived at the “Genezu” crater on Mars in February 2021, and completed its first flight in April of the same year.