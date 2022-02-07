Sinaloa.- Yesterday, Sunday, February 06, in the afternoonand again an accident was recorded for him Emiliano Zapata Boulevardjust before going up valley bridgein the San Rafaelm sector in the city of Culiacán.

In this mishap, as in much others what have happened at that exact point and the same timeFortunately, no fatalities have been reported, but injuries have been reported, some seriously and others only slightly.

According to versions of those affected, it would be at sunset that at that time what would cause that when moving from east to west on said road, the dazzle is created and the drivers lose control of the steering wheel.

For their part, highway agents agree with the explanations of the accident participants, however, they mention that not having the indicated precaution when driving is also one of the reasons why the mishaps have occurred in this point, since when traveling at high speed they cannot control or have the expertise to control the unit at that time.

accidents

A well-known supermarket vehicle overturned after its driver lost control when dazzled by the sun. The event was recorded around 5:50 p.m. just before climbing the El Valle bridge, in the San Rafael sector. In this mishap there were no victims to regret.

According to versions of the driver and co-pilot, the accident occurred due to the sunset that was occurring at that time. They traveled in a vehicle from the white Chevrolet Aveo line, which was left with the tires up after hitting the bridge wall. People who were passing by the site at the time notified the emergency services. Minutes later, an ambulance from the Red Cross arrived and paramedics checked those affected, who did not present blows, only small scratches.

Trailer hits bridge

When traveling from east to west on Emiliano Zapata Boulevard, the driver of a trailer collided with the side of the Valle bridge.

In this mishap there were no injuries or damage to the road structure, only the diesel spill. The event was recorded around 5:40 p.m. on January 28 in the Salvador Alvarado sector.

Regarding the mishap, it is mentioned that the driver of approximately 54 years of age, when he was traveling along said road and shortly before reaching said bridge, was dazzled by the sun and a foreign road truck also crossed him and to avoid the blow , hit the structure of the bridge and that was when it suffered the mishap, damaging a large part of the tractor and the load of flats was about to fall.