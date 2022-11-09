Even though the economic strategy of previous years with the issue of sunflower fields was scheduled to start the visits in the month of December, the Directorate of Tourism in Mocorito plans for the month of January open the first field.

The planting of this flower, which has become an icon of the beauty of the natural countryside and a fundamental element to generate good economic benefits with the reactivation of tourism, however, next December there will be no sunflowers in Mocorito, until January.

The measure taken is based on the climatic conditions and the uniqueness of this plant, so it was decided to go through the planting to have the opening entering the year 2023, and it will be the field in front of the Los Tigres del Norte Museum that will be available for visitors. traveled by this planting.

