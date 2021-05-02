The total national production of sunflower is located in 2.7 million tonnes, reflecting a 10 percent drop year-on-year and ranking as the lowest since the 2013/14 campaign: when 2.3 million tons were collected. This was detailed in a report released by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange.

As explained by the Buenos Aires entity, 1.3 million hectares were planted, the lowest area since the 2009/10 season, and to that was added a retraction of the area due to the water deficit. The most affected areas were the NEA and North-Central Santa Fe.

“The campaign ends 400 mTn below the initial stage, due to rainfall records lower than historical averages, pollination failures and high incidence of stem canker (Phomopsis helianthi) during grain filling “, the report remarks.

The national average yield was 21.6 qq / Ha, and decreased by 2.8% compared to the previous cycle. However, it remains 2.5% above the average of the last 5 campaigns.

“Beyond the drop in production, it will contribute to the Argentine economy an added value of USD 1,477 million in 2021, 43% above last year’s value, thanks to the increase registered in the prices of the crop, which exceed the maximums of the last five seasons. Additionally, it will generate exports for USD 699 million (+ 17% yoy) and will contribute USD 350 million in tax collection (+ 36% yoy) “, highlights the Cereal Exchange.