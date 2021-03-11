Sunflower threshing has already exceeded 30% of the planted area This season and the combines will continue in the fields until the end of April, when the late fields are finished lifting.

Producers and contractors are working at full capacity in La Pampa and the southwest and south of Buenos Aires, where more than 80% of the planting area is concentrated this cycle.

“This year the harvest fell sharply in the north of Santa Fe and Chaco because there was practically no rain during the sowing window, between July 20 and September 10, which is very short in the NEA,” he explained to Rural Clarín Jorge Ingaramo, economic advisor to the Argentine Sunflower Association (Asagir).

The specialist has the data at hand. In the 2018/19 cycle, some 720,000 hectares were planted in northern Santa Fe and in Chaco and this year only 240,000 hectares. “It’s a third of normal,” he insisted.

This is one of the causes of the sharp increase in the price of sunflower. “The fall in the NEA harvest means that there is a lack of sunflower to grind in the industries of Santa Fe and Córdoba, which process it to obtain oil, and that triggered prices,” he explained.

The price of sunflower ranges between 440 and 480 dollars per ton and with the oil bonus it can be more than $ 500 per ton with a margin. On an international level, the March position of sunflower oil grew 110%. Last year it was worth just over $ 600 per ton and now $ 1,370 per ton.

“This trend is influenced by resounding crop failure in Ukraine and Russia, which represent more than 80% of the oil export market. And the situation is not going to change in the short term because sowing has not yet begun in these two countries, “said Ingaramo.

In Buenos Aires and La Pampa, the campaign had some ups and downs: there was a lack of water in the south of Buenos Aires but very good yields are being achieved in other areasAs in the Salado basin, where lots of 27 quintals per hectare were threshed (in Chaco, the average was 14 quintals and in Santa Fe, slightly more than 20 quintals).

In its last report, the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange estimated a sunflower production of 2.7 million tons for this campaign. They are 300,000 tons less than the previous cycle, which is mainly explained by the fall in the NEA harvest.