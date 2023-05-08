The main enemy of republicanism in the United Kingdom has always been the indifference of the majority of citizens, and the London Metropolitan Police counted on it to mercilessly suppress the slightest hint of public disorder that could disturb the celebrations of the coronation of Carlos III. . The hangover from the celebration, however, has brought to light questionable actions by British security forces in their zeal to ensure the good image of a historic event, including the pre-event detention of several activists. “Our duty is to intervene when protests become criminal acts and can cause serious disturbances,” explained Karen Findlay, the officer in charge of security operations for large events and responsible for Operation Golden Orb, the organization of the majestic event of the Saturday. “Our performance depends on the context. And the coronation is an event that occurs only once in each generation, a key argument when making an assessment of the operation,” said Findlay.

The argument that the celebrations were an exceptional event, something that had not happened in 70 years —since the enthronement of Elizabeth II in 1953— has tried to justify a series of movements and actions that cause concern to organizations defending human rights . “The news of the arrests is alarming. It is something that one would expect in Moscow, not in London”, has denounced the director of UK Human Rights Watch, Yasmine Ahmed. “The coronation should not be another excuse to undermine the basic rights of citizens, and we look forward to hearing more details about the very worrying news of these arrests,” said Sacha Deshmukh, the executive director of Amnesty International.

Police officers detain a member of the Just Stop Oil movement before the royal procession passes at the coronation ceremony. YARA NARDI (REUTERS)

Three days before the coronation of Carlos III, in a strategy that the Rishi Sunak government describes as coincidence, but which was suspicious for many activists, the procedures for the new legislation to control street protests were completed. In the last four years, the actions of organizations such as Extinction Rebellion or Just Stop Oil, focused on paralyzing traffic or public transport in the main British cities with sit-ins by their activists on the main thoroughfares, often in chains, have caused strong economic damage to the public purse, according to the British Home Office. More than 50 million euros, says the Government, along with 750 arrests and the mobilization of tens of thousands of police officers. The new public order law allowed greater discretion to the police to intercept individuals or groups suspected of causing disorder or carrying dangerous objects, and toughened the penalties for those who tried to tie or chain themselves to street furniture to alter the day-to-day life of the city. city.

Despite the good words of the Secretary of State for Security, Tom Tugendhat, who in the days before the coronation ceremony promised that the demonstrations would be respected, his department took it upon himself to send the most “rebellious” organizations a letter in which that warned them of the new legislation approved. The text was denounced as “intimidating” by many of the activists, including Graham Smith, the leader of Republic. His movement had been preparing a large protest for Coronation Day for months, under the motto not my king (not my king). Aware that Republican sentiment is still in the minority in the UK, they had still been able to collect tens of thousands of signatures on their website, thousands of pounds in donations, and a commitment that at least two thousand people would turn out. to the concentration of Trafalgar Square, to the passage of the royal entourage.

Rishi Sunak shows a ‘cheese and pickle sarnie’ (a classic British sandwich, with cheese and cucumber) tray to US First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday. FRANK AUGSTEIN (AFP)

“Preventive” arrests

The tone of the letter sent by the State Department of Security and the commotion it managed to create caused discouragement among many activists and among citizens who were considering whether to go to the protest. The final blow, however, occurred at seven in the morning (eight in the morning in mainland Spain) on Saturday, when a group of agents appeared in St. Martin’s Lane, adjacent to Trafalgar Square, and without mediating explanations proceeded to arrest Smith and five of his associates. The activists were preparing at that moment to remove the posters prepared for the protest from a van, as well as to distribute hot drinks among those who began to arrive. The Metropolitan Police detained those arrested until eleven in the morning (noon in Spanish peninsular time), shortly before the king’s procession left Buckingham Palace, the act with which the coronation ceremony began. Smith wrote on Twitter: “I am leaving the police station now, still waiting for my colleagues. Don’t be mistaken. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK. I have been told many times that the monarch was there to defend our freedoms. Now they attack them in his name ”.

A less popular monarchy

Although support for the monarchy remains in the majority among British citizens, it has eroded in recent years. At least 25% of them, according to the most recent YouGov survey, would prefer to choose their head of state at the polls. And among young people between the ages of 18 and 24, only 36% defend that things continue as they are. “When I was young, I saw republicanism as something impossible. Now I envision a possibility of that sentiment evolving in one or two generations, as public funding for the royal family is reduced or it comes to occupy a smaller place in the national consciousness,” Alexander Larman, author of the article, told EL PAÍS. book The Crown in Crisis (The crown in crisis), about the abdication of Edward VIII and the way in which he shook the institution.

The current cost-of-living crisis, and the passage from a queen, Isabel II, revered by all generations, to a king, Carlos III, against whom some elders still harbor resentment —due to his disastrous divorce from Lady Di— and the young people look on with indifference, it was the perfect breeding ground for organizations like Republic to begin to grow. The Sunak government showed on Saturday that it was not going to give them many opportunities to do so. “Some may argue that the coronation is not the place to launch a political message. I disagree. The coronation itself is a political message. It’s a loud, pompous statement that the UK is still a monarchy and that Charles, by divine right, is our king. It is the perfect occasion to express a republican feeling, a peaceful expression of an alternative vision”, has written Brendan O’Neill in The Spectatorthe magazine that the most recalcitrant conservatives always carry under their arms.

Protest against the monarchy. on Saturday in London, during the coronation ceremony. STEPHANIE LECOCQ (REUTERS)

