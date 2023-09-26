The Conservative Government of Rishi Sunak – like that of his predecessors Liz Truss or Boris Johnson before – has discovered that non-compliance with international legality can be a useful weapon of national policy. It was to confront the European Union with Brexit and it is to stimulate the conservative vote with the delicate issue of irregular immigration and refugees. The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has decided that the time has come to reinterpret the 1951 European Refugee Convention, to which the United Kingdom is a party, and largely restrict the number of cases in which asylum is granted to a person. For example, Braverman has suggested, the very fact of fearing possible discrimination for being gay or lesbian should not be enough to obtain the protection that international law grants with refugee status.

“As the law has been applied [la Convención, asimilada por el derecho nacional británico]we have seen in practice an interpretative shift in which there is no longer protection against persecution, but rather something more similar to the definition of discrimination,” Braverman said this Tuesday in Washington.

The minister had been invited by the American ultra-conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, within a three-day visit to the country. In theory, it was a conference in which Braverman, who does not hide his hard line regarding issues such as Brexit, immigration or security, limited himself to expressing his political ideas. But at the beginning of a profoundly electoral year, and with the Sunak Government’s obsession with stopping the arrival of irregulars to British soil, the Home Affairs official’s message was more aimed at her conservative voters than at the American public.

According to figures managed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in the United Kingdom there are currently almost 232,000 people with refugee status. Added to this are almost 128,000 pending for the British administration to resolve their request. Sunak promised at the time to halve this blockade, but months ago he qualified that promise, aware of its impossibility.

The frustration of Downing Street, unable to stop the arrival of irregular migrants to its shores through the English Channel, has become an attack against European justice, against its own courts and against international law. The Sunak Government is preparing for a major legal battle in the Supreme Court, after an appeal court struck down its plan to deport new arrivals to Rwanda, without giving them the right to request asylum in British territory. “The deficiencies in Rwanda’s asylum system are such that there are solid grounds for believing that there is a real risk that people sent to that country will be returned to their countries of origin and end up suffering persecution or inhumane treatment, when In fact, they would have arguments to receive asylum,” the magistrates ruled.

If the first order to stop deportation flights came from the European Court of Human Rights and the second from the British justice system itself, UNHCR has also become a powerful rival to Sunak regarding his strategy to stop the arrival of boats carrying irregulars. For all these reasons, the Conservative Government has decided, with the applause of its ranks, that it must attack what, according to its understanding, is the root of the problem: the European Convention for Refugees.

“Let me be clear,” Braverman said in Washington. “There are many areas of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay or a woman. And where those people are persecuted, it is only fair that we offer them a sanctuary,” he continued. The minister’s speech, however, is more important because of the nuances and exceptions that she raises. As the Anglo-Saxons say, the devil is in the details. “We will not be able to sustain the current asylum system if, simply because you are gay or a woman, and fear possible discrimination in your country of origin for that reason, is a sufficient requirement to obtain protection. The actual status quoby which anyone can travel to a wide variety of safe countries and even reside there for years, while they decide on a specific destination in which to request asylum, is absurd and unsustainable,” Braverman proclaimed.

Inflated figures

Braverman and Sunak cling to dubious calculations to inflate their forecasts. The Center for Political Studies, an analysis foundation created by Margaret Thatcher, assures that, under the current definition of potential refugees defended by the UN, up to 780 million people could qualify for this legal status. They refer to the total number of people who, according to their own estimates, could currently have “a well-founded fear of being persecuted for their race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group or political opinions.” This forecast, deliberately exaggerated, contrasts with the 35 million refugees that the United Nations estimates there will be worldwide in 2022.

In any case, the battle of numbers has been used by Braverman to demand a change in the way things are done. “It is our responsibility, that of politicians and world leaders, to ask ourselves whether the Refugee Convention and, above all, the way it has been interpreted in the courts, fits the modern world. Or if it is necessary to reform it,” the minister proposed.

Braverman’s words have raised tension between his ministry and humanitarian organizations helping refugees, on constant alert since the Sunak Government began to tighten its border policy. “A world in which the United Kingdom and other Western countries lift the drawbridge and turn their backs on all those who have been persecuted, tortured or terrorized because of their gender, sex or any other reason is a world that has turned its back to the belief in common humanity and rights,” denounced Enver Solomon, the executive director of the organization. UK Refugee Council.

Sunak has largely bet his possible re-election, at the end of 2024, on the fight against irregular immigration, one of the issues that most irritates the conservative electorate, according to all surveys. The measures deployed so far, however—deportations to Rwanda, floating prisons or the refusal to request asylum if one arrives in the country through irregular means—have provoked international condemnation from many humanitarian organizations, and the majority disapproval of British citizens.

