Two young migrants held at Napier Barracks, a former British military installation in the town of Folkestone, on January 1. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

The Illegal Immigration Act promoted by the Government of Rishi Sunak is the prime minister’s desperate attempt to put a stop to one of the problems that worries Conservative voters the most, according to all surveys: the irregular arrival of immigrants to English shores. . The main objective of the measure, as explained by Sunak himself, is to dissuade people who intend to make the long and dangerous journey. Even so, the British Home Office has been able to ignore the uncertainty generated by the plan and present the economic impact that, according to its calculations, the new legal framework will have.

The process to deport a single person to a third country such as Rwanda – one of the planned star measures – will cost the British public treasury a cost of 169,000 pounds sterling (197,000 euros at current exchange rates). Those responsible for making calculations that are as cold as they are uncertain dare to venture, with the help of artificial intelligence, that the new plan will begin to be profitable from the moment that 37% of immigrants arriving on the coast are intercepted. south of England in small boats. In the accounting jargon, which those responsible for the Interior have no problem using, the point will be reached break even (breakthrough threshold).

“The Economic Impact Report clearly demonstrates that the worst possible option is to do nothing, as both the volume of illegal immigration and the asylum system have increased considerably in recent years, driven mainly by the arrival of small boats”, says the Minister of the Interior Suella Braverman in a personal statement that accompanies the publication.

The minister highlights, as a piece of information that she believes is suggestive, that the Government may end up saving up to 100,000 pounds (about 116,000 euros) for each immigrant retained. To arrive at this calculation, Braverman recalls that in the 2022/23 period, the United Kingdom has spent 4,200 million euros in support costs for the asylum and refuge system, and almost seven million euros a day to accommodate in hotels to thousands of applicants waiting.

“The economic impact report,” Braverman insists, “also includes a series of non-monetized benefits (sic) that will derive from stopping the arrival of boats, such as: a smaller number of individuals willing to carry out the unnecessary and dangerous journey through the English Channel; a reduction in pressure on public services and the housing market [del Reino Unido]; and a relief in other social benefit schemes, by reducing the number of immigrants who depend on the system”, lists the minister.

The Sunak government insists on officially referring to all these people as “illegal immigrants”, and not as “irregulars”, the term suggested by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. According to the figures published in its economic impact report by the Ministry of the Interior, in 2018 299 boats arrived on the English coast; in 2019, 1,843; in 2020, 8,466; in 2021, 28,526 and in 2023, 45,755.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Rwanda’s solution

The British Prime Minister placed the irregular immigration policy, together with the fight against inflation, as one of the priorities of his mandate. In recent months, however, he has had to back down on promises that were impossible to categorical, such as halving the number of people waiting for a response to their asylum application before the end of the year. Currently, they exceed 160,000.

The Government incorporated a draconian measure into the new law: no immigrant who arrives in the United Kingdom irregularly —with exceptions such as some minors or situations of persecution and risk to life— will be able to take advantage of the asylum application procedures.

But in addition, in practical terms, Sunak has given the green light to the rental of at least three giant floating vessels — “floating prisons”, according to organizations critical of the law —, which will remain moored in ports in the south of the country, to hold prisoners there. newcomers (about 500 men per boat).

Last December, the High Court of England and Wales gave the green light to the process of deportation of irregulars to Rwanda. Downing Street signed, during Boris Johnson’s tenure, a reception agreement with the African country to which the Sunak government has subrogated. If the Court of Appeal that is studying the appeal against that sentence finally decides next Thursday to confirm the decision, the first planes bound for Kigali could begin to take off next September, as anticipated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.