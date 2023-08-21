Home page World

Sun loungers stand on a beach on the island of Paros in Greece.

In Greece, a real war has broken out over beach places. The authorities are now taking action and have cleared thousands of square kilometers of beach.

Paros – The summer in Europe is extremely hot and those who can go to the sea to get a refreshment from time to time. But in Greece, many entrepreneurs are currently trying to take advantage of holidaymakers’ desire for a place on the beach. A real fight ensued.

The whole thing triggered the so-called “towel movement”. Behind it are mainly local residents and Greek citizens. They protest loudly at the fact that unlicensed entrepreneurs put loungers on beaches and set up promenades with tables and chairs that should be available to everyone free of charge. The “umbrella mafia” demands 60 euros for loungers on public beaches. Things get particularly hot on the small island of Paros.

“Sun War” in Greece: Authority cracks down on illegal use of beaches

One of the founders of the “towel movement” reported on cases in which tourists were wrongly told that a beach was private and that you could only lie there for a fee. In addition, even nature reserves would be occupied by the entrepreneurs, where normally no people should be.

The Greek government has heard the citizens’ calls and has been cracking down on these offenses for several weeks. Now there was another raid on Paros and Antiparos.

Victory for the “Towel Movement”: 5,000 square meters of beach cleared

“The Sun War Continues,” headlines the news site skai.gr. Because in the past few days there have been a number of checks for possible violations – and these were apparently numerous. According to the report, 18 entrepreneurs were checked – violations were found in 13 of them. A total of 5,000 square meters of beach and beach promenade were illegally occupied. The buildings and objects there, such as loungers, were removed directly or their demolition began. In this respect, thousands of square meters have been cleared and are now available again free of charge. The “towel movement” will be happy.