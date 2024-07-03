The climate in Querétaro for the weekend of July 3rd to 7th will have intervals of showers, as announced by the National Metereological Service (SMN) in the extended forecast.

For Wednesday afternoon and evening, a low pressure channel is expected to extend over the Northern Table and the Central Table, In combination with divergence at height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, they will generate showers in the center of the national territory.

In Querétaro, Specifically, heavy rains are forecast with very heavy rainfall of 50 to 75 mm, accompanied by winds with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

It is important to note that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail.

On Thursday, the low pressure channel extended over the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, combined with divergence at height and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to generate showers.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Specifically for the state of Querétaro, showers of 5 to 25 millimeters are expected. It should be noted that the SMN does not forecast high temperatures or strong gusts of wind for this day.

Weather in Querétaro for the weekend

Although heavy rain and wind are expected in several regions of the country, in Querétaro on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, only showers of 5 to 25 millimeters will be recorded.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

This is because low pressure channels will continue over the interior of the national territory, in combination with divergence at height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.