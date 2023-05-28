Today, Sunday, the sky of Makkah Al-Mukarramah witnessed the perpendicularity of the sun to the honorable Kaaba at the time of the noon call to prayer in the Grand Mosque at 12.18 pm, which is the first perpendicular to the sun for this year.

Today, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Eng. Majed Abu Zahra, as saying that the phenomenon of the sun’s perpendicularity occurs as a result of the location of the Kaaba between the equator and the Tropic of Cancer, indicating that during the apparent movement of the sun across the sky, it becomes straight with the Kaaba as it moves from The equator reaches the Tropic of Cancer during May, and when the Sun returns south to the equator coming from the Tropic of Cancer in July.

He stated that the areas located in latitudes less than 23.5 degrees north and south all witness this phenomenon twice a year, but at different times depending on the latitude of that place, and it is characterized by a few places confined between the equator and the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

He pointed out that the phenomenon of perpendicularity is one of the methods used by the ancients to determine the direction of the qiblah in a very precise way, by using a piece of “wood” erected perpendicular to the surface of the earth at the time of perpendicularity. In the Arab countries and regions bordering the North Pole, Africa, Europe, China, Russia and East Asia.

He explained that the phenomenon of sun perpendicularity is used to calculate the circumference of the globe without the need for modern technologies, by using some simple rules in geometry, which is an old method dating back more than two thousand years, and it also indicates the sphericity of the earth.