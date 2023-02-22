The sun perpendicular to the Holy of Holies of the Abu Simbel Temple, south of the historic Aswan Governorate in Upper Egypt, this morning, Wednesday, in a unique astronomical phenomenon that is repeated on February 22 and October 22 of each year.
The phenomenon attracted large numbers of visitors who were estimated by the local authorities in Aswan governorate to be thousands of Egyptian, Arab and foreign tourists, along with a number of foreign ambassadors and diplomats accredited to Cairo, and a number of Egyptian officials presented by the governor of Aswan, Major General Ashraf Attia.
According to the head of the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development, Ayman Abu Zeid, about 6 thousand tourists lined up in long lines in front of the temple gates to watch and photograph the phenomenon.
Abu Zaid pointed out that the phenomenon of the sun perpendicular to the holy of holies of the Abu Simbel Temple took place amidst a great festive atmosphere, as the city of Abu Simbel and its heritage market, and the square of the Abu Simbel Temple witnessed folklore performances by nearly 700 male and female artists, members of the folklore troupes that presented from The various governorates of Egypt, along with Arab and foreign countries, including Palestine, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Greece, Poland, Mexico, Romania, Indonesia, South Korea and Slovakia, are the teams that participated last week in the activities and performances of the Tenth Aswan International Festival for Culture and Arts.
The phenomenon of the sun perpendicular to the Abu Simbel temple twice a year is the most famous of the 22 astronomical phenomena witnessed by ancient Egyptian temples and shrines, and an Egyptian scientific team headed by Dr. Its implementation took three years.
Awad said that the way in which the Abu Simbel Temple was built was developed according to an engineering vision that carries deep religious connotations and national symbolism, chronicling the heroics of King Ramesses II and his achievements in various walks of life.
According to Egyptologists, the astronomical phenomena witnessed by the ancient Egyptian temples and shrines confirm the leadership of the ancient Egyptians in astronomy, engineering and architecture thousands of years ago.
