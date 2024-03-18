According to the publication, she was going shopping with her husband and smiling; This is the first image of Kate since the photo was modified on the computer

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was seen shopping with her husband, Prince William, on Saturday (16.Feb.2024). According to the British tabloid The Sunshe looked “happy and healthy”. It was the first record since the controversy with the photo modified on the computer released on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

Kate and William were spotted without their children George, Charlotte and Louis at Windsor Farm Shop, an agricultural products store. The registration would have been made on Saturday (Feb 16), near his home in Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

On March 11, agencies Getty Images, AFP (Agence France-Presse), Reuters It is AP (Associated Press) excluded from their catalogs the photo of Kate Middleton, published by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day, celebrated on March 10 in the United Kingdom. When announcing the removal of the image, the agencies said they suspected that the photo had been manipulated.

In the material, Kate appears alongside her children. The caption reads: “Thank you for your kind words and continued support over the past 2 months”.

See the image:

The image was the first official photo of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

In a post made on social media, Kate said she liked “editing experiences” and apologized “for any confusion” that photography “has caused”.

Speculation and conspiracy theories about Middleton's health have grown since her surgery, when she stopped appearing in public. At the time of the operation, Kensington Palace said she would stay at home recovering until at least Easter.