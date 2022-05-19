The images were taken on March 26, the day the spacecraft was closest to the sun, inside the orbit of Mercury.

And in the pictures appeared plumes and solar flares, which scientists believe will be very useful for predicting weather and weather conditions in space, all of which are factors that affect astronauts and related technologies.

Commenting on the pictures taken, Caroline Harper, head of space sciences at the British Space Agency, said: “It is very exciting to see these amazing pictures and shots. They represent the closest we have seen to the sun,” according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

“We’re already seeing some great data that brings us closer to understanding how natural events on the Sun’s surface contribute to space weather, including solar flares,” Harper added.

It is worth noting that the main goal behind the launch of the orbital vehicle is to explore the relationship between the sun and the heliosphere, that is, the large space bubble that extends beyond the planets of our solar system, which is charged with electric particles, expelled by the sun to form the solar wind, knowing that the movement of these particles and magnetic fields The associated solar system creates space weather.