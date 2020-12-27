Demand from industry in particular should drive the price of silver in the coming year. By Emmeran Eder, Euro am Sonntag

Silver investors hope for Joe Biden. The new US president wants to push through a “Green Deal” in the US to fight climate change. To this end, solar energy in particular is to be massively expanded. The construction of 500 million solar modules is planned.

However, it is uncertain whether Congress will approve this project. That depends on the January by-elections in Georgia, where there are still two Senate seats left. But even if the Green Deal is only implemented in a slimmed-down manner, it should still lead to a big boost for solar energy.

This in turn benefits the demand for silver. Because this is used in solar modules. The amount required per unit has been falling continuously for years because the efficiency of the systems is improving. Nevertheless, demand from this sector is likely to remain high over the next ten years.

Buy, read, benefit! Current information, thorough research, specific recommendations: € uro am Sonntag knows how the financial world works. To our offers

According to the industry organization Silver Institute, around ten percent of the global supply in the solar industry was used in 2019. “The transition to a greener future holds considerable long-term potential for the silver market,” says Hans-Günter Ritter, Head of Precious Metals Trading at Heraeus, a precious metal processor.

In other respects, too, industrial demand is likely to be the primary determining factor for the silver price next year. After all, the raw material is a hybrid of precious and industrial metal. If the corona crisis is overcome, as expected, by the vaccination programs and the economy picks up speed, the auto and electrical industries should also boom again.

That would fuel demand for silver, which fell by 14,500 tons in 2020, which is nine percent of global demand. More than half of the demand for white metal comes from industry.

Another factor will probably also have a positive effect on the price in the future: the expansion of 5G technology. A lot of silver is needed for the introduction of base stations, additional data storage devices and new 5G-enabled devices.

The demand for jewelry was very low

In addition to industry, the jewelry industry is likely to be a driver for metal in 2021. In 2020, demand from the sector hit a ten-year low. As the economies of China and India, the two dominant markets for silver jewelry, recover, that should change significantly.

The investment demand for silver in the new year is likely to be much less significant than in 2020. Due to the uncertainty caused by the Corona crisis, an enormous number of bars and coins made from the precious metal were sold, especially in the USA. Global ETF purchases also reached a record 350 million ounces. That corresponds to a good five months of mine production on earth.

When the epidemic is over, investor interest should normalize. Commerzbank does not expect investment demand to collapse. Because, similar to owning gold, there are still many reasons for silver. Above all the huge sums that central banks print. These fuel the fear of inflation.

The negative real interest rate in the US and Europe also makes buying silver attractive. In addition, the white metal is still cheap in relation to gold. The gold-silver ratio is currently 75, the historical average is 60. It indicates how many troy ounces of silver are needed to buy one troy ounce of gold.

“The arguments for a further increase in the price of silver are overwhelming,” says Carsten Fritsch, Commerzbank precious metals analyst, in summary. In addition to the undervaluation of gold, he mentions the flood of cheap money and the recovery in industrial activity.

Despite the rosy outlook, investors should also keep an eye on silver’s risks. It is considerably more volatile than gold. If things go downhill, investors have to be able to withstand much higher losses than with the yellow metal. In addition, it is not scarce. There should be an excess supply again next year.

Watch out for the dollar

Similar to gold, the US dollar plays a major role in the performance of silver buyers in the euro area, as the white metal is quoted in the US currency. Currency losses can significantly reduce profits in the commodity itself.

It can therefore make sense to invest in a physically secured ETC with currency hedging like the one from Xtrackers. Especially since the cost of currency hedging is currently low at 0.3 percent per year. On the other hand, anyone who believes that the dollar will be stable or even rising against the euro should resort to the physically secured silver ETC from WisdomTree.

Image source: Finanz Verlag