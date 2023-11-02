“Chaos is an order to be deciphered,” wrote José Saramago. That’s exactly where the Sun is right now, in chaos. It is not the first time, nor will it be the last. A growing chaos that is leading to the need for a reset, like pressing the reset button on an electronic device. The comparison is not so far from reality, since what is happening to the Sun at this moment is related to something amazing and almost magical: the magnetic field.

Let me start with a typical joke that circulates among astrophysicists (don’t expect anything from Chiquito, we have our limitations). Whenever an astrophysicist presents a model of how a galaxy forms, or how a star evolves, the first question should be: have you taken magnetic fields into account? The answer is not usually positive. Magnetic fields, whose effects we have known for millennia, we know from the existence of Chinese compasses made in the 2nd century BC, are difficult to model.

Magnetic fields are everywhere and we don’t value them, poor things. From when you get up in the morning and heat the milk in the microwave to at night when we fall asleep when we turn on the TV (at least I do!), and let’s not forget when we vacuum or put on the washing machine, everything is related to magnetic fields. They seem like magic because they are not easy to understand. Who hasn’t played with a magnet as a child? And who has not been surprised by how magnets can make metals move, and turn them into magnets in turn? Indeed, the complicated thing about magnetic fields is that they alter matter and turn it into creators of more magnetic fields, especially if we are talking about matter in which electrons and protons are not closely linked.

We cannot understand how the Sun works without studying its magnetic field. Or rather we usually say their magnetic fields, because the subject is so complicated that many effects must be considered. Not in vain, the temperature of the surface of the Sun is about 5800 degrees, and that temperature grows towards its core, which reaches 15 million degrees Celsius, and towards the outside, towards what is called the corona, which reaches one million of degrees. At these temperatures many electrons cannot be bound to their nuclei, the material is said to be ionized. And the mixture of electrons and nuclei that can move freely (that means not be bound) in a medium that is globally neutral (that is, there are the same number of electrons as protons, as in the normal matter of the Earth) is He calls it plasma.

More information

The Sun’s magnetic field, as if it were that magnet acting on the pin, creates movements of material. But those movements of plasma material are like an electric current, which creates its field on a smaller scale, like the pin being turned into a magnet. Furthermore, in the Sun material moves for other reasons, such as convection, in a manner similar to the movement of water in a boiling pot, with the hottest material rising (going towards the surface of the Sun), cooling, and then going down. And a moving ionized material creates magnetic fields. Overall, the Sun is a piphostio of magnetic fields, forgive the word, but it is very appropriate.

How do we notice that the Sun is a great creator of magnetic fields? Well, this year we have been able to see the northern lights in Cáceres and Almería. Data at more northern and normal latitudes for your enjoyment indicate that we are having the brightest auroras in the last 20 years. These auroras come from the interaction of ionized material ejected from the Sun due to its intense magnetic fields with the Earth’s magnetosphere, which also has its magnetic field! The charged particles of the Sun are directed towards the poles by the magnetosphere, and there they collide with atoms in the upper atmosphere, giving energy to the electrons of oxygen, for example, and these electrons then tend to go where they should be, relaxed with their nuclei. In the process, they emit those beautiful green lights of the Northern Lights, for something as simple as energy conservation. The intensity of the auroras depends on the amount of material ejected by the Sun, and this is triggered in what are called solar eruptions, which cause magnetic storms on the planets.

To date, in 2023 we have had 11 type the previous type, we are also breaking records. In both 2022 and 2023 we have had type following) and which caused the loss of navigation satellite signals for almost 2 hours in the illuminated area of ​​the Earth.

More information

All of this is telling us that the Sun is increasing its activity significantly, following a cycle that we know lasts 11 years. Because the Sun, although it emits energy in a fairly constant manner, with fluctuations of less than 1%, is not a calm star. Its activity is reflected (pun intended, physicists would say, by the composition of the Sun) in different ways in its appearance, with characteristics such as the spots and solar flares that we have just mentioned. The current cycle will continue until it reaches its maximum, scheduled for July 2025, but which could be coming sooner, since the Sun has been more active since mid-2022 than what was reached in the last maximum that occurred in 2014.

The Sun’s cycle is governed by magnetic fields. It all starts from a relatively calm situation where the photosphere, which is what we see of the Sun directly, which explains daylight, is not affected by any magnetic effects. But suddenly flows of material from the interior of the Sun reach that photosphere, governing and bringing new magnetic fields. That’s what causes sunspots. The number of spots grows and grows, the magnetic fields become increasingly more intense and complicated in the external parts of the Sun. And flares and expulsions of material begin to occur, especially from the corona, where the temperatures are very high and Magnetic fields have dramatic effects.

And the piphostio The one I was talking about before reaches its climax, at which point… the Sun restarts! The magnetic fields disappear from the photosphere, we no longer see spots, the eruptions decrease until they disappear. And, in the same process, it seems incredible, the Sun’s general magnetic field is reversed. What was the magnetic north pole, from which charged particles move away, becomes south, and south becomes north. From chaos a new order will emerge, much calmer, until in 11 years we return to the same thing.

A pair of binoculars can be used, very carefully and never looking through them, to project an image of the Sun onto a poster board. It will be necessary to focus the image by moving the cardboard more or less away from the binoculars and it is better to see the projection in the shadow. The alternative is to buy a mini-solar telescope, every school should have one to know the source of the energy of life. Either way, you will be able to see quite a few sunspots these days. For more details, and if the reader is curious about other structures of our star, such as flares, you can consult them daily images of the sun that NASA takes with different instruments. And we invite curious observers to think that what they are seeing is a great jumble of magnetic fields that is currently being reset, with a polarity reversal in a 1.4 million kilometer star, a tiny magnet.

Cosmic Void It is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It aims to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillions of atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up Pablo G. Pérez Gonzálezresearcher at the Astrobiology Center, and Eva VillaverDirector of the Space and Society Office of the Spanish Space Agency, and Research Professor at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_