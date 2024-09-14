The Sun experienced one of its most powerful flares since 2017

The Sun has recorded one of its most powerful flares since 2017. This is stated at the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Initially, the flare was classified as X5.3. However, scientists later clarified that the score was X4.5. “The area is very small, and an explosion of such force here was completely unexpected,” the report says.

The center of the flare is located at the very edge of the solar disk, offset from the Sun-Earth line by 60 degrees. Based on the location, “there is a possibility of a tangential impact on the Earth, although very small.”

