british tabloid the sun has apologized for a column by journalist Jeremy Clarkson in which he said he “hated” Meghan Markle, wished her public humiliation and compared her to a serial killer. The newspaper has not communicated whether any action has been taken against the author nor has it contacted the victim. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not accepted the apology and have accused the newspaper, through a spokesman, of profiting “by exploiting hatred, violence and misogyny.”

The Meghan Markle and Enrique de Inglaterra documentary, published by Netflix a few weeks ago, has generated a lot of criticism in the English press, but none has reached the bile level of the aforementioned column. Precisely, in their documentary, the Dukes of Sussex denounced the misogyny and racism of the British media, which for years have attacked the figure of Markle bordering, according to them, on hate crime. The column published by the sun last week would come to reinforce that idea.

“At night I can’t sleep as I lie down gnashing my teeth and dreaming of the day she [Markle] parade naked through the streets of every town in the UK, while crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and they throw lots of excrement at him”, writes the columnist, making a reference to one of the most remembered scenes of the HBO series Game of Thrones.

It is the most outstanding passage of a particularly execrable column. In it, the author compared the Duchess of Sussex to a serial killer – the media Rose West, who killed 12 women – and assured that he hated her “with every cell”.

These words have earned the author more than 20,000 complaints to the British press regulator. He has also been singled out by numerous public figures. More than 60 British MPs from all walks of life wrote to the newspaper’s editor, Victoria Newton, demanding an apology and action against Clarkson for the column. The article has been removed from the website of The Sun, that in a statement it has recognized that “freedom of expression entails a responsibility”. The author, a journalist specialized in motoring, has also apologized publicly: “I am horrified to have caused so much pain and I will be more careful in the future.”

But these have not been accepted by Meghan Markle and her husband, Henry of England. This Saturday, a spokesperson for the couple spoke, assuring that “the fact that the sun has not contacted the Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows his intentions. This is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”

It is not the first time that the couple has publicly confronted the tabloid. In 2019, when they were still part of the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the traditional royal indifference to the media when Prince Harry declared war on the tabloids. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commodified to a point where they aren’t treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I see my wife fall victim to these same powerful forces,” he said. At that time he filed a lawsuit against the sun and the Daily Mirrorfor allegedly accessing his wife’s private phone messages to search for news.

On this occasion, no possible legal actions have been announced. The couple’s spokesman has limited himself to condemning the writing and the general ethics of the newspaper: “We would not be in this situation if the sun hate, violence and misogyny were not being continually profited from and exploited.”