The scorching Castilian sun is what you have in the Plaza Mayor of Valladolid, that changes the records of the game and the matches are marked by the time they are played, the shadows, and the wind plus the height of the Castilian city. In the afternoon game, the Chingotto-Tello against Navarro-Di Nenno, Perhaps it was possible to see a Tello in a steamroller plan taking the balls from anywhere, a gale that the rival pair (7-6 and 6-3) could not control, frustrated before the sharp setback of the rival pair. In the last clash, between Belasteguín-Sanyo against Mieres-Martín Piñeriro (7-5, 4-6, 6-3), Already with the sun down, there was not so much explosiveness and the number two won in a very entertaining clash, with Sanyo doing a limping Bela to recover balls on the track exits, and the two defeated complying with outstanding.

In the morning the women’s matches were played, three, because the Martas go to the semifinals without a fight due to Alba Galán’s injury. In the semifinals they will run into Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, former partners and the best so far this year, who They beat Tamara Icardo and Delfina Brea by 6-1 and 6-4. The other semifinal will be a matter of Bea González and Lucía Sainz, who took a revenge and cut the trajectory of Virgina Riera and Paty Llaguno (three finals in a row) with a 6-2 and 6-3, in front of Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay, In a good moment, that is, of the four couples only Marta Marrero and Marta Ortega have not won a tournament this season, and they have not reached the finals either.

It is the first semifinal of the year for Capra and Maxi Sánchez, who defeated Llanguas and Ramínez, 6-2 and 6-3, to endorse Thursday’s victory against Tapia and Lima. On Saturday they will have a test of greater height against Galán and Lebrón, who today, at dizzying speed, have defeated Juan Martín and Lijó by 7-6 and 6-2.

In the other semifinal, Tello and Chingotto versus Sanyo and Belasteguín, or what is the same, two young people in front of the teachers who tutored them in their day. It will be a test of cotton for Bela and Sanyo, who suffered for the second consecutive day to carry out their match, against Chingotto and Tello to whom Valladolid drives them with its summer sun of justice. The morning session, on Gol Tv from 10.00.