A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan said that the location of the sunset at the moment of its sunset coincides with the direction of the direction of the Qibla of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah Al-Mukarramah in the Emirates between February 18-25, and thus the direction of the direction can be determined accurately by monitoring the direction of sunset on those days.

He added that the location of the sunset at the moment of its sunset coincides with the direction of the qiblah of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah in the Emirates during the second half of February and October of each year.

He mentioned that the sun sets in the Emirates generally between 243 degrees on 22/21 December in winter, and it tilts toward the southwest, and between 297 degrees on June 21/20 in summer, it tilts toward the northwest, and in the equinoxes, its sunset at the west is exactly 270 degrees. The sunset with the direction of the Qiblah in Makkah (between 260 – 258 degrees) across the Emirates (except for the far southern and western regions) on two dates, the first in the second half of February and specifically between February 18-25, and the second in October, specifically between October 23 – 1 And that is in all regions in the Emirates (except for the far southern and western regions).

Thus, the direction of the qiblah can be determined precisely by monitoring the direction of sunset on those days.





