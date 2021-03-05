Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Arab Gulf fans are looking forward to the celebration of the fourth centenary of the league’s goals, in the current season 2020-2021, with the start of the “Round of Summits”, in the 19th week that begins tomorrow (Saturday) with the establishment of four expected confrontations, which will bring together Al Ain with Al Wasl, and the Kalba Federation with Bani Yas. Hatta with Fujairah, and Al Jazeera with Al-Ahly youth, provided that the round will be completed on Sunday evening with matches between Ajman and Al-Wahda, Khor Fakkan with Al Dhafra, Al-Nasr with Sharjah, and the league witnessed 389 goals in 126 matches by the end of the last round.

At 8:15 pm tomorrow (Saturday) evening, all eyes will be directed towards Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which hosts the “Abu Dhabi Pride” summit, the leader of the rankings with 40 points, with his guest, the “Knights”, who is in fifth place and has 32 points.

The result of the first round match, which saw 8 goals scored, with Al-Jazira’s victory 5-3, ignites the atmosphere of the game tonight, in light of the owners’ desire to continue in the lead, and equalize the balance of victories against the competitor in the history of the league confrontations, in which Al-Ahly youth excels with 10 victories, In exchange for 9 for Al Jazeera, the positive results in the second round of the two most successful teams, by winning 13 points from 5 matches, support the anticipated fun data in tonight’s match.