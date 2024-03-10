

London (dpa)

Liverpool tied with its guest Manchester City, 1-1, today, Sunday, at Anfield, at the top of the 28th round of the English Football League.

Manchester City progress; With a goal scored by John Stones in the 23rd minute, Liverpool equalized. With a goal scored by Argentine midfielder Alexis McAllister in the 50th minute from a penalty kick. Each team added a point to its tally, making the struggle for the title intense, as Liverpool fell to second place with 64 points, lagging behind Arsenal, the leader, on goal difference. Defending champion Manchester City is in third place with 63 points.

In other matches held on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 4-0, Brighton beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, while West Ham United tied with its guest Burnley 2-2.

#Summit #Point #ignites #Premier #League