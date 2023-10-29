All eyes are on the next leaders’ meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (Apec), which will be held in San Francisco from November 11 to 17. And rightly so: there is a clear possibility that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of this pan-regional meeting, exactly one year after their last rapprochement in Bali, on the eve of the summit. annual G20.

The Bali meeting achieved little. While Biden and Xi agreed to establish a “foundation” for the deteriorating Sino-US relationship, the outcome has been anything but stable. Nearly three months after the Bali summit, the US shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon was followed by a temporary freeze in diplomatic contacts, additional sanctions on Chinese technology and several clashes between the two most powerful militaries in the world. world.

Meanwhile, the US Congress has increased pressure on Taiwan, with Xi accusing the US of pursuing “total containment”. What a base!

Another Biden-Xi summit could be a much-needed second chance. Both sides appear to be hard at work planning. Unlike the Bali meeting, the San Francisco summit must be set up for success. With the US-China relationship in serious trouble and a war-torn world in urgent need of leadership, the upcoming summit should pursue three key objectives.

The first is the results. Despite the United States’ revisionist aversion to engaging with China – in effect blaming the current conflict on decades of “appeasement” that began when China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 – it is essential to find common ground on which restores a constructive dialogue.

The focus should be less on slogans (last year’s “baseline” or this year’s “risk reduction”) and more on clear, achievable objectives. This could include reopening closed consulates (for example, the US consulate in Chengdu and the Chinese consulate in Houston), relaxing visa requirements, increasing direct air flights (now 24 per week, compared to the most from 150 pre-covid) and the resumption of popular flights and student exchanges (such as the Fulbright Program).

Open the door

Improving ties between the two peoples – which the two presidents can easily address if they really want to re-engage – often leads to a reduction in political animosity. By going for the low-hanging fruit, Biden and Xi could open the door to conversations on more contentious issues, such as easing restrictions on NGOs, the glue that holds societies together, or addressing the fentanyl crisis. in which both countries play a vital role.

But the most urgent outcome would be the resumption of regular military-to-military communications, which the Chinese suspended after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

The danger posed by this breakdown in military contacts was evident during the balloon fiasco in early February, as well as in the recent near misses between warships of the two superpowers in the Taiwan Strait and aircraft over the China Sea. Southern. As tensions rise between two uncommunicative militaries, the risks of accidental conflict are high and increasing.

Second, it is also necessary to articulate ambitious goals. A joint statement from Biden and Xi should underscore their shared recognition of two existential threats facing both countries: climate change and global health.

Although US special presidential climate envoy John Kerry has met with senior Chinese officials several times this year, collaboration on clean energy has stalled due to alleged national security concerns on both sides. Furthermore, progress on global health continues to be hampered by the political theater of the intense debate over the origins of Covid-19.

Of course, a Biden-Xi summit can hardly be expected to resolve these existential problems. But naming them is an important symbolic gesture, evidence of a shared commitment to the collective management of an increasingly precarious world. That is especially the case with the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, which risks escalating into a major regional conflict at the same time that the Ukraine war is at a crucial juncture. The United States and China could make a real difference by negotiating peace agreements in both wars.

Change of diplomacy

Third, Sino-US relations need a new architecture of engagement. A meeting between Biden and Xi in San Francisco next month would certainly be a positive development. But annual summits are not enough to resolve deep-rooted conflicts between two superpowers.

I have long been a proponent of a shift from the personalized diplomacy that occurs during infrequent meetings between leaders to an institutionalized model of engagement that provides a permanent, robust framework for ongoing problem detection and resolution.

My proposal to create a US-China Secretariat is one of those possibilities. Despite the generally positive reception this idea has received in China and elsewhere in Asia, American policymakers have shown no interest. In fact, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the new House Select Committee on China, is beating the drum of “zombie engagement,” warning that efforts to reconnect with the Chinese could lead to the demise of the United States. .

At the same time, I am encouraged by the establishment of four new working groups between the United States and China, the result of diplomatic efforts over the summer. But this is not enough, especially when compared to the 16 active working groups that were established under the umbrella of the Joint Commission on Business and Commerce, which the Trump administration disbanded in 2017.

Summits between national leaders are often nothing more than media events. Unfortunately, that was the case last year in Bali. Neither the United States nor China – not to mention the rest of the world – can afford a similarly empty result this year in San Francisco.

The time for collective action is shortening. No opportunity should be wasted for Biden and Xi to agree on realistic outcomes, underscore aspirational goals, and lay the foundation for a new architecture of engagement.

AUTHOR: ESTEBAN S. ROACH

© PROJECT SYNDICATE – NEW HAVEN Stephen S. Roach, a Yale University faculty member and former president of Morgan Stanley Asia, is the author of Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China ‘(Yale University Press, 2014) and

Accidental Conflict: America, China, and the Clash of False Narratives

(Yale University Press, 2022).

The US and China will work towards a meeting

The United States and China have agreed to work toward a meeting between the countries’ leaders next month, officials said after President Joe Biden met with Beijing’s top diplomat at the White House on Friday.

After five years, a top-level Chinese official – Foreign Minister Wang Yi – made a rare three-day visit to Washington. Following Biden and Wang Yi’s meeting, the White House said both countries “reaffirmed” that they were “working together toward a meeting of President Biden and President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November,” on the sidelines of the summit. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Biden and Xi have not had direct contact since a meeting in Bali in 2022.

After the meeting with Wang Yi, Biden also called on China to respond together to “global challenges” and expressed his desire to meet with the Chinese president again.

White House sources said that one of the Administration’s highest priorities is to reestablish cooperation between the security forces of both countries to combat trafficking in fentanyl precursors, so the issue would be part of the agenda.

AFP