Family photo of the conference on Venezuela held this Tuesday in Bogotá. HANDOUT (AFP)

If it is difficult for 20 countries to agree on something, that they do so on Venezuela, and in about three hours, it seems like an impossible mission. The international summit organized by Gustavo Petro was held this Tuesday in Bogotá with more expectations than results. The conclusions are limited to three points, which do not sound new. The need to establish an electoral schedule in Venezuela, that the agreements between Chavismo and the opposition be accompanied by the lifting of sanctions and that the resumption of the dialogue process in Mexico go hand in hand with the creation of a fund for social investment in the country, as agreed in November, but about which there is still no news.

The meeting left a rather cold environment that had been warm. The Colombian government had managed the day before to solve what can be baptized as the Guaidó crisis. The Venezuelan opposition leader announced by surprise his presence in Colombia this Monday, where he entered illegally from Venezuela. Nobody expected it, and in all the sectors questioned by the summit, including the majority of the opposition, it was perceived as an attempt to boycott the meeting. Guaidó was accompanied by the Colombian government to the El Dorado airport that same night to take a flight to Miami (United States). “Obviously a political sector wanted to disturb the free development of the international conference on Venezuela,” Petro said Tuesday.

The problem in the end was not the impromptu politician. The problem is the enormous complexity of the Venezuelan crisis itself. The meeting had all the elements to be a success. The Government of Nicolás Maduro, although without enthusiasm, had given its endorsement to the appointment. Opposition representatives traveled to Bogotá to meet with the Colombian president on Saturday, in a kind of prelude to the summit. The United States had encouraged Colombia to take the step of celebrating it and sent a representative. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, participated as a guest. The conclusions, however, read by the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, sounded watered down.

Petro has been realizing month after month that it is better to lower any expectations about the neighboring country. Since he came to power last August he has devoted part of his energy to Venezuela. First, to restore relations between the two countries, broken by his conservative predecessor Iván Duque. And second, to assume a regional leadership that contributes to unblocking the crisis in the oil country. On either of the two fronts, everything has been more difficult than it seemed at first glance. Relations have been restored, but Maduro acts as a specialist in delaying any matter. Faced with the rest of the world, and Petro himself, who has four years to fulfill his promises, Chavismo is never in a hurry for anything.

The meeting was intended to promote the return of the parties to the dialogue table in Mexico. A process that Norway arbitrates and of which the last meeting was last November. Time is running out against the very objective of that negotiation, which would be holding elections with democratic guarantees in 2024. Chavismo has no intention of stopping dragging its feet. Around him, the country is plunged into an increasingly serious economic crisis, but holding a fair and free presidential election, as the opposition calls for, could lead him to lose power, in which Maduro has been in power for 10 years.

Maduro alleges in his defense that at the November meeting it was agreed to unfreeze Venezuelan funds abroad to invest in social actions in the country and that the United States blocks those assets. The agreement establishes that the UN creates a social fund with that Venezuelan money frozen in numerous countries and directly directs the investments in the country -schools, hospitals, electricity grid, etc-, agreed in detail by the government delegations and the opposition.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The obstacles to its creation in the United Nations stem from a letter from the State Department that suggested the possibility that Venezuela’s creditors demand payment of their debts once the funds are released. Diplomatic sources assure that Washington is already working on the matter to expedite the process, solve possible derived problems and that there will soon be results. The members of the opposition delegation who traveled to Bogotá hoped that this Tuesday at the summit the creation of that social fund would finally be announced, but it has not happened.

[Noticia en desarrollo]

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.