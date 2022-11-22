The meeting that was going to take place in Mexico between the four members of the commercial entity was postponed, as announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The reason lies in the restriction imposed by the Peruvian Congress that prevents Pedro Castillo from leaving the country due to corruption charges against him. Even so, the Chilean and Colombian heads of state will meet with AMLO. They will discuss a possible rescheduling for the first week of December.

This Tuesday, November 22, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported in his daily press conference that the meeting of the Pacific Alliance that was to take place this week was suspended after his Peruvian counterpart could not attend due to a congressional ban.

However, the other two members of the Alliance, Gabriel Boric and Gustavo Petro, will go to Mexico under the banner of bilateral relations and will discuss how to proceed in the situation of Pedro Castillo.

The arrival of the presidents of Ecuador and Costa Rica, Guillermo Lasso and Rodrigo Chaves -respectively-, who are interested in joining the group, is also expected. While the Mexican confirmed that neither Alberto Fernández nor ‘Lula’ da Silva will attend despite being invited.

“We are exploring the possibility of having a meeting in Peru or making a decision after consulting the members,” López Obrador said this morning. Within the variants they will debate whether it is feasible to hold the summit in Peruvian territory during the first week of December.

Castillo was blocked by the national Congress, which is controlled by the opposition, and will not be able to travel to meetings abroad while investigations into allegations of corruption against his government continue.

Harassment of this Administration’s political opponents is nothing new. Since his inauguration last year, Castillo has been the target of two impeachment attempts. The followers of the current president took to the streets weeks ago demanding the closure of Congress, in a symptom of the instability that the country is suffering.

I appreciate the solidarity and support of the brother president of Mexico, @lopezobrador_by putting the common interest of our peoples above any political irresponsibility that a certain sector caused by preventing my trip to their so generous country. — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) November 22, 2022



This Tuesday, Castillo reacted to López Obrador’s statements and assured that he “would like the countries that make up the Pacific Alliance to be there.”

This happens at a time of a high-level mission of the Organization of American States headed by the former Paraguayan Foreign Minister, Eladio Loizaga, to study the political crisis and hold meetings with high-ranking national officials, including Castillo and the leader of Congress. , Jose Williams.

The Pacific Alliance is a bloc made up of Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico formed a decade ago and aims to strengthen trade integration. Between the four Latin American nations they represent 41% of the region’s gross domestic product and account for 38% of foreign investment.

This week’s was going to be the first edition in which the four rulers are from the left.

With EFE and Reuters