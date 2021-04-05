The national government held a meeting this Monday with representatives of the City and the province of Buenos Aires, for the sustained increase in cases of coronavirus in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) registered in recent days.

As reported, at the meeting that takes place in the Casa Rosada The Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and his peers from the Province and the City, Carlos Bianco and Felipe Miguel, respectively, participate.

There are also the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti; the holder of the sanitary portfolio of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, and that of the city of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós.

Alarm for the increase in cases

This Sunday, the last day of the Easter long weekend, they were reported 9,955 coronavirus positives out of 33,159 tests performed, a positivity close to 30 percent. High numbers for a weekend.

In this context, President Alberto Fernández -who is isolated due to the coronavirus infection- held remote meetings with the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof and with the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

This afternoon I was able to talk with the Chief of Government of the CABA @horaciorlarreta regarding the epidemiological situation that manifests itself in the face of the increase in infections by COVID-19. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 3, 2021

The La Plata-based government observes the increase in cases and has publicly expressed its concern: “This week we had a record of cases in our province since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the province’s chief of staff in the last hours. , Carlos Bianco, in social networks.

Although it is unknown what the official position will be at this afternoon’s meeting, Kicillof and his ministers have already signaled their intention to increase restrictions to decrease the suspension of people.

Kicillof held a meeting this Monday with the members of the team of experts who advise him on the epidemiological situation due to the pandemic.

AFG