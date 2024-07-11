Television in the mid-nineties turned me into what I thought at the time was an adult. I must have been between 10 and 12 years old, a preadolescence that my father and mother still considered childhood. That is to say, at times I was a child, at times an unbearable teenager. Never an adult. That condition was given to me by summer mornings in front of the television.

I didn’t get up very early, but I did get up before the rest of my family. Just enough time to watch TVE: An explosive girl, The Sweet Valley Twins and The heartbreaker. Three series that, if they had been on platforms now, would have had that legend that appears at the top of the screen with warnings such as: violence, nudity, offensive language. Of course, not one reference to how sexist they were.

The first thing that came over me, just before I pressed the button on the remote, was a feeling of danger, of doing something forbidden. I was going to watch three series starring people a little older than me who did things like kissing, drinking alcohol and having what I guessed could be some kind of sexual relationship. I don’t remember closing the door to the living room. I wasn’t pretending to be brave, maybe I was pretending to be a little smarter than my parents and knowing that if I closed it, I would be sending the opposite warning message to the one I should have.

An image from the series ‘A Girl with a Bang’. USA Network

I have a hard time remembering an entire episode of any of these three series. I had to google the names of the main characters, except for two of the characters from The heartbreaker: Drazic, my crush from those summers; and Anita, the girl I would have loved to be in my imaginary high school with hallways full of lockers.

I could make a performance and pretend that even then it grated on me that people over 18 years old continued in school and lived alone like in The heartbreaker. I could also write a whole argument about how sexist it was from the title itself. An explosive girl (not so in English, which was called Weird Science), In this series, two teenage masturbators, who played the role of the outcasts of their class, created their “dream girlfriend” on a computer: a girl with impossible measurements (big tits, of course), usually dressed as Jessica Rabbit. I could even lie and tell how much the conscientious, studious and responsible twin had an impact on me. The Sweet Valley TwinsI won’t do it. I have come to all these reflections relatively recently.

A promotional image from the series ‘The Sweet Valley Twins’. IMBD

For me, late nineties TV was that moment of rebellion that I never exercised, neither at that time nor later. I didn’t have the most easy-going character, but I never messed up, either at school or at home. I was a nerd mediated by the best adolescent control mechanism: shame and guilt. These three series and the summer are the memory of a girl who for weeks believed that everything was possible and without consequences. Without leaving the small living room of her family’s house.

