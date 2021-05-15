The summer weather that burns the Region of Murcia this weekend, in which temperatures close to 40 degrees are expected, has pushed a large number of Murcia towards the coastal towns. Many have chosen to take advantage of the first full weekend without perimeter closure to visit neighboring communities, but others have stayed in the Community.

For example, in towns like the Mar Menor. In Santiago del Mar Menor the terraces were full. Some have preferred to sunbathe on the sand. Even a few have taken their first bath of the summer. The weather will invite you to visit the beach until Sunday, when the hottest temperatures are expected.