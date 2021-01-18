Bodies: The Exhibition it was presented in Argentina for the first time in a shopping mall in Buenos Aires more than ten years ago. Shortly after, in the summer of 2010, the exhibition was installed in the Provincial Hotel of Mar del Plata, near the Rambla, the stone sea lions and the tourists of the Popular beach. It was not unreasonable, then, to imagine that corpses and tourists would end up alike: melted in the sun of an unusually hot summer..

The organizers of the show announced the exhibition of fourteen bodies and more than one hundred and fifty real human organs, preserved in perfect condition thanks to the plastination technique devised by the anatomist Gunther von Hagens. And they also ensured that the corpses would not be damaged even if the cooling systems of the hotel and the entire city were cut off. Plastination, they said, was safe, imperishable.

The organizers were not lying, the technique was duly tested. From 1977 onwards, the German taxidermist von Hagens had endeavored to preserve human bodies with a method that favored efficiency in favor of the show.

Gunther von Hagens with one of his “works”. Photo: AP

Thanks to this clear objective, the title of Modern frankenstein It was not long before he associated himself with his surname, although von Hagens preferred – according to his own statements – to recognize himself more as a laconic Leonardo Da Vinci. The human race will always choose to feel closer to a kind person than a tormented one, my father used to say, even if goodness does not exist and the only thing we carry inside is our own demons. My father never heard of the German taxidermist.

The controversy that guarantees fame came to plastination very early – as was to be expected when exposing the taboo subject of corpses – and the work had its great diffusion when it was adapted to the format of a screen: von Hagens devised a television series where it was explicit in the development of his technique.

Under the title Anatomy for Beginners, and divided into four chapters: Movement, Circulation, Digestion and Reproduction, the technique that can still be seen on the Internet today was presented to the world. The diffusion was immediate. The videos brought such a large flow of donors that von Hagens soon had plenty of material for exhibitions at the Plastinarium, his permanent museum in Brandenburg. Perhaps, because of this overcrowding, the idea of ​​creating the traveling fair that arrived in Mar del Plata was born.

What is the point of the exhibition? There was an attempt to commercialize von Hagens dissections and sell them as works of art. “In three or four months, anyone will be able to buy a slice of the bodies both on the Internet and in our Plastinarium,” said the anatomist.

Sandro had just died of a chronic emphysematous lung disease and the star of the show was a nicotine collapsed lung.

But even today that statement is not fulfilled, at least not legally. So what is the point? Is it educational? Is it entertainment? Morbid? Art? Awareness is the most repeated response. One of the curators of the exhibition in Mar del Plata stated that, for a smoker, the impact of Seeing a cigarette-damaged lung is more effective than any smoking advice given by the best of medical specialists.

His statement did not strike me as casual. Roberto Sánchez, Sandro, had just died, and his death should not be alien to the interviewee. Sandro was an icon linked to chronic emphysematous lung disease (COPD). Sandro gave his last shows tied to an oxygen tube on stage. And after the failure of a cardiopulmonary transplant, he died on January 5, 2010, at age 64, in Mendoza, about 1,300 km away from the city. Human Bodies that in Mar del Plata exhibited, as one of its attractions with the greatest visual impact, a lung collapsed from nicotine.

The debate that generated the von Hagens sample centered on the origin of the bodies. Photo: AFP

In London von Hagens was accused of violating the Anatomy Act, an old law that prevents the looting of corpses. Its facilities in Dalian, China, and Kyrgyzstan are known as “Factories of Death.” So asking where their dead come from is almost as naive as asking what death is.

Gunther von Hagens was accused of obtaining the bodies of psychiatric institutions in China and of hastening the execution of political prisoners in that country.

In 2008, von Hagens He was accused of hastening the execution of several Chinese political prisoners, and in 2010 he was accused of obtaining bodies from psychiatric institutions without the authorized consent of his family members. The controversy passes, then, both by the exhibition of death and by the origin of the corpses. The corpses, do you obtain them by lawful methods? The exhibition, is it illustration or necrophiliac voyeurism?

In 2017, Giacomo Giacobini, director of the Museum of Human Anatomy in Turin, noted: “The bodies on display belong to Chinese sentenced to death and executed. Dynamic poses make them pass as contemporary art, but they are not. As an anatomy teacher I have the utmost respect for corpses. And here we are beyond the limits of decorum. We must not forget that each corpse was a person ”.

In France, the exhibition seen by more than 150,000 people was defined as “an indecent exhibition of corpses for commercial purposes”. Giorgio Agamben affirms that the concept “work of art” is not easy to understand even from a grammatical point of view: it can be something subjective when the work is made by art and belongs to it, or objective, when art depends on the work and from this it takes its meaning.

When i saw the Human Bodies in Mar del Plata he was already a doctor. He was already practicing the profession and was very far from the student who walked the pools getting used to the smell of formaldehyde. I walked through the straight and well-conditioned corridors of the hotel, with a comfortable temperature and under a special light for each of the anatomical preparations.

They gave me an explanatory manual and I could calmly see everything I wanted. They even invited me to keep the manual when I filled out a form box with the word doctor. It was the locker reserved for the profession. They couldn’t give me a preparation as a souvenir to take home, they told me, but they were allowed to give me the manual.

When I finished the tour, I left the exhibition with two ideas that expressed what those bodies had transmitted to me. The first idea was clear: the whole display was unnecessaryThe bodies, their poses, the illumination of each one in their stillness, none of this had a real need; there was no learning, and in any case I had to accept that there was an artistic manifestation that clearly I was not interested in seeing again. The second idea was summed up in one word: boredom. The expression of this art made with human bodies produced a deep and unanswerable boredom in me.

