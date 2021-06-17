The City Council of Águilas launches one more year the school canteen service for children who during the year enjoy a canteen scholarship, but who, at the end of the year, are left without access to the main meal of the day. According to municipal sources, these are minors from families at risk of social exclusion who will also be cared for from a recreational and educational point of view.

The school canteen service will be at the Ramón y Cajal center and will provide coverage during July and August. The Águilas City Council has signed an agreement with Cáritas “to cover the care and educational needs of these children, who in some cases suffer from extreme poverty.”