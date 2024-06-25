THE Steam Summer Sale are about to arrive and as per tradition Valve has released a trailer that prepares players by revealing some of the titles that will be on promotion during this new round of succulent offers that will begin on June 27th.
In the video we can see some of the most popular titles of recent months, such as Palworld, Manor Lords and Content Warning. There is also talk of a new category, called “Summer Sale deep discounts“, which will include particularly convenient promotions not to be missed. In short, this time too Valve will try to lighten our digital wallet, will it succeed?
Games confirmed for the Steam Summer Sale
Here is the partial list of games that will be on offer during the Steam Summer Sale that can be seen in the video:
- Rain world
-
Palworld
-
iRacing
-
Disney Dreamlight Valley
-
Supermarket Simulator
-
Kebab Chefs! Restaurant Simulator
-
Manor Lords
-
Stellaris
-
The Planet Crafter
-
Content Warning
-
Party Animals
-
Ultimate Chicken Horse
-
Roboquest
-
Batman Arkham Knight
But that’s not all, as Valve has also launched promotions on the 64GB and 512GB LCD Steam Decks that you can purchase for a limited period of time with a 15% discount. Before leaving you, we remind you that the Steam Summer Sale will take place between June 27th and July 11th. What do you think the games mentioned above could tempt you with a good discount percentage? Or are you waiting for some offers on particular games? Let us know in the comments.
#Summer #Sales #arrive #Steam #trailer #reveals #games #offer
Leave a Reply