THE Steam Summer Sale are about to arrive and as per tradition Valve has released a trailer that prepares players by revealing some of the titles that will be on promotion during this new round of succulent offers that will begin on June 27th.

In the video we can see some of the most popular titles of recent months, such as Palworld, Manor Lords and Content Warning. There is also talk of a new category, called “Summer Sale deep discounts“, which will include particularly convenient promotions not to be missed. In short, this time too Valve will try to lighten our digital wallet, will it succeed?