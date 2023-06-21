Wednesday, June 14, 2023



With the arrival of summer and good weather, there are those who decide to renew their wardrobe and get some seasonal or trend clothes to be able to release during these months. However, with inflation and prices, spending big on clothing or accessories may not be an option for many. That is why the summer sales are the perfect opportunity to get those clothes or ‘outfits’ that we have in the basket for a long time.

Although officially the sales begin on July 1 in all the Autonomous Communities, except in the Community of Madrid and the Valencian Community, which begin on June 21 and 29 respectively. In the Region of Murcia, according to the approved calendar, the sales begin on July 1 and end on August 31.

However, since 2012, when the Government approved the release of the sales campaign, this date has been brought forward based on the criteria of the brands. It is increasingly common to see how in the middle of June they begin to hang the discount posters in the shop windows of the premises.

It must also be taken into account that each store carries out different strategies when starting the sales. That is why some choose to launch this campaign earlier on the web and the app than in physical stores. The truth is that, although the exact days on which the sales will begin are not yet known, there are dates scheduled for this campaign.

Inditex: Zara, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Bershka, Oysho, Massimo Dutti and Zara Home



The group founded by Amancio Ortega begins the sales this Wednesday, June 21. In the case of Zara and Zara Home, the discounts will be available at 9:00 p.m. in their respective apps and at 10:00 p.m. on their websites. To enjoy the sales in store, you will have to wait one more day, until June 22. These will be extended until August 21.

The sales at Pull and Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius will begin on June 21 at 7:00 p.m. on the app and 8:00 p.m. on the web, and on the 22nd in the physical store.

The English Court



Following the calendar they used last year, in which the sales began on June 22, it is expected that in this 2023 El Corte Inglés will start the discounts between June 21 and 22.

Mango



Mango is one of the stores that, in general, advances the sales campaign the most, which is why it is estimated that they will kick off on June 15 or 16.

H&M



H&M offers up to 50% discount on its app only to customers who are H&M members. This exclusive pre-access will only be available from June 20 to 21.