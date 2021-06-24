It’s time for the most feared summer for wallets, and the favorite of PC gamers.

They are already here Summer Sale on Steam, that moment that the wallets of all PC players fear, before the arrival of more than 1,000 games on offer at laughable prices. And, on this occasion, Steam has chosen to turn the consumerist whirlwind of its offers into a kind of game of ‘Choose your own adventure‘, with an event that encourages us to browse the different genres and themes of the store in search of new games with which to withstand the summer heat.

Offers will be available until July 8An adventure that will reward players with stickers and badges to decorate their profiles, but that’s the least of it. Here, what matters are the games, and that’s what this year’s Summer Sale is all about. Available today, and until July 8 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST), the store’s new offerings feature a wide range of PC games at very low prices, from award-winning works like Divinity: Original Sin 2, to that Sekiro GOTY with which you will sweat the fat drop between now and the launch of Elden Ring ( which already has a date).

And that without letting out niche gems like a Yakuza 0 that is not only one of the best installments of its saga, it is also an ideal entry point to the madness of its world. There are many games on sale from the Summer Sale on Steam, and then we have compiled a collection of 26 discounted games that may interest you. Of course, you can check the Steam offers in their entirety through this link:

Steam games for less than 10 euros

Steam games between 10 and 15 euros

Steam games between 15 and 20 euros

Steam games between 20 and 30 euros

