The promotion, valid until August 1st, promises in fact discounts up to 75% on a wide selection of titles, including some of the most important productions of recent years. And so, while waiting for a dedicated article, here are some suggestions on the deals not to be missed!

PlayStation Store Summer Sale Has Begun with tons of deals on PS4 and PS5 games, in many cases now available at the lowest price ever: an opportunity not to be missed to make the recoveries we’ve been planning for a long time.

Some quick tips

Let’s start naturally with Hogwarts Legacy, the fascinating open world adventure set in the Wizarding Worldwhich thanks to the Summer Discounts can be yours at the lowest price ever on the PlayStation Store: €27.99 instead of €69.99 for the PS4 version, €29.99 instead of €74.99 for the PS5 version.

Lowest figure ever for Diablo 4 too, the extraordinary action RPG by Blizzard which puts us in command of different character classes to face the infernal hordes within a disturbing and dangerous world: the game is available on offer at €35.99 instead of €59.99, with a 40% reduction.

In its second promotion ever, Tekken 8 stands as an extremely rich and solid chapter for the fighting game series by Bandai Namco: with the Summer Discounts you can take it home for 45,59€ instead of €79.99, saving 43%.

Part of the first wave of Xbox exclusives to hit PlayStation, Grounded is available at its lowest price ever on the PS Store: €23.99 instead of €39.99, therefore a discount of 40% that could encourage you to try the exciting “miniature” adventure of Obsidian Entertainment.

As mentioned, we will analyze all the offers in depth in the unmissable dedicated article, coming soon!