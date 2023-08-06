[Esta pieza es una versión de uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal de Televisión de EL PAÍS, que sale todos los jueves. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

American television critic Kathryn VanArendonk regretted last year in vulture the disappearance of summer television as a concept due to the platforms and the progressive evaporation of the seasons. In this way, the expert said, television lost its role as organizer of the vital year of society. That summer programming made up of silly contests with falls, spaces in which the chains did not have much faith and short-term events had already been left behind.

In Spain, in recent years, on free-to-air channels, the summer had been the time for international series, which found no space among the national proposals for the rest of the course, and for canned programs (recorded, above all, along the coast Spanish) without much travel, not even in the summer. But this year the television summer has returned. Among the reasons we can point out the respective crises that two of the main national coverage networks are going through, Telecinco and La 1, which are looking for a way to recover the audience lost in recent months and even years.

Summer programming has returned to Spain, but has it done so with greater or lesser success? The channels have compelling reasons to alter the grid in summer: the heat, the holidays and, in general, the changes in the viewer’s habits make it much more difficult to get their attention. But it may also be time to catch the competition off guard and ring the bell. We take advantage of the fact that all the proposals that the three main channels had in store for summer nights have already been released and we review the performance they have achieved.

The 1, for the family audience

José Mota, characterized as the soccer player Joaquín, in a moment of the program ‘José Mota Live Show’.

The main TVE channel has made a strong commitment this summer to family entertainment at the prime time. The star premiere, not only on public television, but also throughout the summer, has been the return of Grand Prixwhich has shown that the desire on the internet for his return was not mere posturing, but it has resulted in audience data that La 1 had not seen for a long time and very difficult to achieve on television in general today. It was the most watched premiere of the year (2,572,000 viewers and a 26.1% share) and the excellent reception continued in a second installment that lost few viewers (2,251,000 and 24.9%). Ramón García’s program has managed to turn its broadcast on Mondays into a whole event, just what free-to-air televisions are eagerly looking for.

Another of the novelties of La 1, on Wednesday nights, has been the contest the bridge of lies, with Paula Vázquez as the presenter and four celebrities who have to advance through the squares on the floor, stepping only on correct answers. Its debut aroused modest interest, with almost one million viewers and a 10.1% share, which has dropped to 9.2% this week.

More public has captured on Thursdays Jose Mota Live Showa direct false with sketches and guests. It started off on the right foot (1,229,000 and 12.5%), and fell somewhat on its third night (918,000 and 9.9%), but it continues to have acceptable data: touching one million viewers in summer is not bad at all. He is accompanied by a rejuvenated let’s get along, now with Lorena Castell, which premiered with an 8.7% share at dawn. And we finish the review of the first public television channel with the return of Blood tiesanother summer classic, this time with Jordi González as presenter and which in its four broadcasts to date has been around 9%, with the night dedicated to Mecano as the most successful.

Antenna 3, the most conservative

Dabiz Muñoz, Cristina Pedroche and Mik Nadal, in the first ‘Password’ programme.

It is the chain that has bet the least on changes in the prime time and it has less of its own production in that strip this summer. It is also the leading channel, the one that needs the fewest changes and the one that works best for the entire day in audiences (the wheel of luck and Pass word are guaranteed successes no matter what). Its only noteworthy premiere has been Password, a contest that comes from Cuatro and is now presented by Cristina Pedroche. Its debut on Fridays ended with good data: 1,184,000 viewers and a 12.7% share. This week she repeated leadership (1,008,000, 11.5%).

For the rest, a lot of fiction in their nights. TO Siblings, Family secrets and the cinema, the new chapters of ICAwith poor data (last week it stood at 727,000 viewers and 8.3%), and the premiere of Violet like the sea Italian series with the Turkish Can Yaman as the main attraction, which premiered with a triple broadcast that averaged 11.2% and 717,000 viewers (the first episode had almost a million viewers but the third, although it increased in share, fell below half a million ). This week it has broadcast two episodes, with an average share of 9.4%.

Telecinco, we have come to play

Some of the contestants of ‘¡Allá tú!’

It cannot be said that Telecinco is not trying. Another thing is that you are doing it correctly. The main Mediaset channel is in the midst of restructuring its grid, and this has already been reflected in the summer. If we focus only on nights, six of the seven days of the week have nationally produced premiere programs. Last Monday the series debuted Better days, with poor data on a particularly difficult day (two chapters with 705,000 and 619,000 viewers respectively). Tuesday is the turn of I slipanother of those spaces for hits and humor with a summer spirit, this time inherited from Antena 3, and which has been dropping to below 8% share.

With What a vacation! has tried to keep the pull of the reality, but it has not had the expected success. The program, in which couples of more or less well-known characters undergo hardships in a resort, started with just over a million followers and now remains above 700,000 and without reaching double digits in screen share. The premiere of The last nightthe relief of save me deluxe on Friday nights, which remained at an 8% share at its start and sank to 5.6% (385,000 viewers) in its last broadcast so far, being the fourth option in its slot behind Antena 3, Four and the Sixth.

On weekends Telecinco has also premiered proposals of its own production. life without filters, by Cristina Tárrega, is the bet on Saturdays, where he has met very strong rivals at the beginning of his career. Its premiere was followed by 844,000 viewers (10%) and on its second night it faced the final of The voice Kids, which left him with just over 600,000 viewers. In its latest issues it has only exceeded the 8% share. It has fared better on the return of There you!broadcast on Sundays, which does manage to stay above double digits and one million viewers and has barely lost followers since its premiere.

