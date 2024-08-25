I marvel at the paradisiacal vacation photos that pop up on Instagram, driven by an algorithm that seems not to know me. Scraps of umbrella and sand on which a human figure stands out, apparently alone, although if it has revealed the location, the beach is probably crowded, and the solitary subterfuge is the work of the frame; artificially blue pools that rhyme with the sky, framed by palm trees; exotic cocktails in the light of hollowed-out smiles, inside which I would like to sneak to ask their owners how they really feel. Perhaps summer is the most narcissistic time of societies based on the unlimited search for pleasure, always unsatisfied — I tell myself — the moment when pretending happiness is obligatory, because who could, to a large extent, not claim something of the capitalist dream that invites a journey without discovery, the mere significant displacement, often more for the sake of exhibition than for the experience.

It was 1979, when Christopher Lasch published The culture of narcissism (Captain Swing, 2023), a book that immediately became best seller in his native United States. Prophetic in contemporary eyes, he warns that the political unrest of the sixties gave way, a decade later, to a self-absorption lacking in values ​​that could be developed in the long term – such as solidarity, civility – to the cult of immediacy. As a substitute for protest or rebellion, he says, there is consumerism embedded in ego through which one buys, not an object, but the practice of transformation into an alienated subject, who tries to create an antidote with the same poison that harms him. These pages, which also warn of the dissolution of the future and the destruction of an intergenerational commitment (if I only look at my navel, there is no responsibility towards those who come later), launch into the public reflections that were once popular but are now more or less buried: Pasolini examined the power of mass consumption to destroy cultures rooted in social class; Packard denounced the waste that results from a world of scarce resources, and Sontag, as Lasch himself recalls, analysed the excessive proliferation of images to the point where it causes us to lose “the sense of reality”.

The narcissist, the son of consumerism, is also incapable of loving anyone deeply, since personal relationships only form the circle that promotes his winning ambition, and this leads to a vital anguish associated with the lack of affection. These evils, it could be said, have not stopped expanding the ravages they cause since the so-called social networks – which only partially connect souls isolated in front of a screen – phagocytized attention and battered subjectivities until they turned us into celebrities aspirational, each in its category, from the beach bar in Torrevieja to the resort from Bali. The spectacularization of biographical trajectories mediated by the camera, as well as those likes The filters that render people unrecognizable when seen in person, during these summer days, most likely fulfill the opposite function to that attributed to vacations: few will enjoy a restful rest while waiting for the next notification; the “disconnection” from work fatigue is carried out by connecting to the mobile phone, and the possible connection to friends and family will have the border wall of constant digital exposure. In the end, if we blend in with an announcement of optimized events and bodies turned to hedonism, little will remain of communal weaving. As Lasch explained: “Advertising institutionalizes envy and its concomitant anxieties.” Advertising, obviously, is also us.

In a twist, I would sometimes like to contemplate a vindication of the house rather than praise for the adventure that can no longer even be carried out, since the spaces that receive tourists have been standardized and degraded to non-places. Some clue that refers to a message similar to the following: “I feel calm, the right to housing is fulfilled, my neighbors swell the neighborhood with generosity and a sense of humor, therefore, I do not need to escape anywhere and the word ‘disconnection’ sounds absurd.” Sometimes, I imagine that we listen to all those warnings spread for half a century, the future does not represent any threat and invites us to take care of the paths by which it is reached, and we celebrate close coexistence more than the drink served by the precarious worker who, of course, will not appear in the photo. It would mean that decent working conditions have become so widespread, with the work day being reduced, that going to distant places with the sole aim of relaxing or resting our exploited bodies would not be necessary, because we would not be so tired. Sometimes, I take a night walk through my city, at the only time when the temperature gives us a break, I stop at the signs of closed shops, the free parking and the absence of tourists who, when the heat eases, will flood everything again. The peace that is breathed cannot fit into a snapshot nor can it be priced.