“I have not only turned the page, I have changed the book,” Isabel Preysler declared at the beginning of this year, shortly after her break with Mario Vargas Llosa. But she is not the only one who has changed the book. In October, the Peruvian writer will publish his new novel, I dedicate my silence (Alfaguara). The title can be confusing, or not. I dedicate my silence It is not about the outcome of his relationship with the queen of glossy paper, a chapter about which he has not said a word, but about a more lasting passion: the Peruvian waltz. “Here I tell that story, and with it I thank a secret love that has accompanied me all my life: the one I feel for Creole music”, explained the Nobel Prize for Literature himself to clear up any doubts or suspicions.

At 87 years old, Vargas Llosa has turned the page, has changed his book and is already thinking about writing the next one. As this newspaper has learned, the writer has spent the entire summer rereading and studying the extensive work of Jean-Paul Sartre because he intends to develop an essay or book about the author of nausea. Not only does he feel that Sartre has had a great influence on him, but he also shares with the French existentialist a devotion to Flaubert and Madame Bovary (Vargas Llosa reappeared after his break with Preysler, reading a few paragraphs from the story of Emma Bovary, an allegorical novel, a critique of bourgeois society). They say that he is an expert in Sartrean thought, a great connoisseur of existentialist notions: “being-in-itself”, “being-for-itself”, “being-for-another”… Depending on your environment , now he is a “being-for-Patricia”. Patricia Llosa, his ex-wife, whom he defined in 2010 as “the cousin of the upturned visit and indomitable character.” “So generous that, even when he thinks he’s scolding me, he gives me the best of compliments,” she said that year in her Nobel acceptance speech, in a Stockholm Concert Hall packed with cameras and microphones.

Vargas and Llosa, husband and wife for 50 years and cousins ​​forever, have spent the entire summer together. He has returned to writing about her. In his latest installment of Touchstonepublished this Sunday in EL PAÍS, meticulously narrates his summer vacations with Patricia, the first he has enjoyed with her after a hiatus eight years old. “After eight years I have returned to paradise,” she says in the first sentence of the text, titled return to paradise (If there was any doubt). Then he recounts in detail his routine during the last two weeks in the Austrian city of Salzburg: long morning walks with his ex-wife on the banks of the Salzach river and walks through the alleys of Mozart’s town, afternoons dedicated to intense reading of novels, lunches and dinners in typical restaurants, opera nights and concerts in the company of friends and family. “The two weeks that we spend here compensate us for the frustrations and bad times of the year because they are dedicated to pure unreality,” explains the author, who began the year separating from Preysler and fleeing from the paparazzi and in the month of July was hospitalized in a Madrid clinic due to covid.

The cousins ​​have given themselves over to the pure unreality of Salzburger and to its most real and carnal delights: gastronomy. They ate the juicy sausages of the Café Tomaselli, Mozart’s favorites; they had lunch at the sumptuous Hotel Sacher, where the Sachertorte, Empress Sissi’s favorite cake, is served; and they drank the Italian wine of the trattoria Pan e Vin… and, in between, they enjoyed a musical feast that included a montage of Les Troyens. It was the first time Mario Vargas Llosa had seen Hector Berlioz’s monumental opera in Austria, popularized by the great soprano Régine Crespin in the 1960s, at the height of the Latin American boom. He also saw with Patricia the Macbeth by Verdi and the two concerts given by the Berlin Philharmonic, conducted by the extraordinary Kirill Petrenko. “It has been exciting to see them together again at the music festival. They did not miss a date in 25 years and Mario stopped coming during the almost eight that he was with Isabel ”, say his friends. “The reunion with Patricia and with Salzburg is a great pleasure for everyone”, they add.

The couple prepared thoroughly for this holiday. Food quarantine to expel metabolic waste is another of the old traditions that have resumed this summer. Before traveling to Austria, they fasted for three weeks at the Buchinger clinic in Marbella (Málaga). The writer acquired this habit not on medical, but on literary recommendation. His editor, the late Carmen Balcells, and his friends, Juan Marsé and the poet Jaime Gil de Biedma, introduced him to the rite, a cure invented by Otto Buchinger at the beginning of the 20th century. “This summer Mario went on a low-calorie diet and Patricia, therapeutic fasting,” they point out from their environment to EL PAÍS. They didn’t just go hungry. They also swam, did relaxation exercises, drank tesitos and chamomiles, practiced oriental gymnastics such as chi kung, they underwent massage sessions and took restorative naps that left them as good as new. “Both are physically very well,” conclude their relatives.

Twice in his life, Vargas Llosa was asked to do advertising and both times he refused. The only time he has promoted something without being asked, spontaneously, has been in the case of Buchinger. “By fasting I have discovered how good it is to eat,” she said in one of those promotional interviews. Separating from Patricia, he seems to have rediscovered how “rich” it is to be with her.