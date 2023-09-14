Although this summer has become the warmest documented in the world so far, in Spain it has been the third worst in its ranking, which begins in 1961 and, for the moment, continues to lead the terrible summer of 2022, followed for that of 2003, according to the seasonal climatological balance made public this Thursday by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in an event presented by the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), Teresa Ribera, who has once again supported the “information so reliable, so reliable, so solid and so much of a public service” that the agency provides and its informative work on weather and climate. For the first time, this analysis has been presented at the ministry’s headquarters.

“It has been a very warm summer, which has been very close to the values ​​of 2003,” highlighted the Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, for whom the important thing is not that it is the first, second or third worst. , but the trend: nine of the 10 warmest summers experienced in Spain have been recorded in this century and four of the five warmest, since 2015. “Torrid summers are accumulating,” he stressed.

The average temperature was 23.4° in mainland Spain, 1.3° above the normal average – the reference period has been recently updated and runs from 1991-2020, so the comparison is being made with the effects of the climate change already evident―.

The maximums were 1.2° higher, but the worst were the minimums, with 1.4° higher. This is the second summer with the highest minimums after 2022, when the anomaly was 1.6° above normal. In this summer season, the ghost of a new type of nights for which until now there was no name has materialized. When the thermometers do not drop below 20°, they are called tropical nights and when they do not drop below 25°, they are called torrid or equatorial nights.

But this summer, Malaga has suffered its first night above 30° – actually there were two, 31.6° “at the coldest moment of the night” on July 20, and 30.3° on August 2 — and in Guía de Isora (Tenerife) a minimum of 37° was measured on August 12. They were not the only ones, in fact, numerous Canary Islands resorts had several consecutive nights like this at the beginning of August. Climatologist Javier Martín Vide proposed calling them infernal, flaming or drowning and Aemet has opted for the first term. “This [en referencia al cambio climático y al vertiginoso aumento de las temperaturas] “It goes faster than our ability to observe,” commented the expert. At the moment, Aemet does not have a balance of the total number of tropical, torrid and infernal nights recorded in this station nor a detailed analysis of their multiplication and expansion in recent decades.

The Canary Islands have suffered two heat waves of five days each and mainland Spain four, two in July and two in August, for a total of 24 days – eight in July and 16 in August. “If we compare it with last summer, which was extraordinary, it seems little, because there were 41 days under a heat wave, almost half of the season, but this year Spain has been in an extreme situation of high temperatures for more than a quarter.” part of the days. The average in the eighties, nineties and first decade of the 21st century was just seven days, we are multiplying this figure by three. The trend is an increase of three days per decade,” the spokesperson contextualized. This has been the fourth summer with the most heat wave days since 1975, after 2022, 2015 and 2017.

Del Campo has also expressed his concern about the forcefulness with which temperature records have been broken: “Before, records were broken by tenths, but this year the wide margin is striking. For example, on August 10 at the Valencia airport it reached 46.8°, three and a half degrees higher than the previous anniversary.”

Added to this heat on land is the heat of the waters that surround the country, which has been the worst in documented history. “It is breaking records, so far this year from January to August the average temperature is almost off the scale. It is 19.5°, more than 1° above normal and half a degree above the previous record, which was in 2020,” the expert noted. The problem is not only what it means in terms of migrations or mortality of species, but that warmer oceans are “fuel” for more intense precipitation.

A “very humid” summer and an autumn that is expected to be “rainy”

The summer – in meteorological terms it ended on August 31, although the astronomical autumn in the northern hemisphere will begin on Saturday, September 23 at 8:50 Spanish time – was very humid, with an average rainfall in peninsular Spain of 87 liters per square meter. , 24% more than normal. It was the third wettest summer of this century.

But the water was very unevenly distributed – three quarters of it fell in June – and the worst thing is that, at the end of the season, the long-lasting meteorological drought that the country entered in December – that is, it has been raining less than normal for three consecutive years. During this hydrological year, which began on October 1 and has only 20 days left to end, an average of 529.5 liters per square meter had been collected in Spain until September 10, when the normal rate would have been 607. The rain deficit is 13%.

The acting third vice president, Teresa Ribera, and the Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, present the summary of the summer and the progress of the autumn, this Thursday in Madrid.

Daniel Gonzalez (EFE)

Del Campo has focused on the pressing lack of water that the south suffers: “In the accumulation basin – similar to the hydrological ones but not exactly the same – of the Guadiana and the Guadalquivir, it is already the longest meteorological drought since there are records. It began in 2016, seven years compared to the four that lasted in the nineties, although that one was more intense.” In the eastern Pyrenees basin, in Catalonia, this is already “the most intense drought” and in the Ebro basin, “the second most intense”. “We are facing longer and harsher droughts,” concluded the Aemet spokesperson.

The seasonal prediction for autumn indicates in a “very robust” way that this season will be warmer – a probability of 70% –, even much warmer than normal – between 50% and 70% – and also rainier, although In that case “the uncertainty is greater” – the probability is between 40% and 50%. The big question is whether the drought will be reversed, and the answer is probably not. “If the prediction comes true, it will alleviate the drought, but it would be necessary for the autumn to be special and extraordinarily rainy to get out of it,” says Del Campo, who recalls that, to end the autumn-winter of 2017, “it was necessary “the rainiest spring in the historical series.”

