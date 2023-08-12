Maranello (Modena) – It will probably be remembered as the summer of discord receipts. After the 2 euros in Lombardy for the sandwich cut in half and the surcharge applied in Liguria for the saucers used to share the trofie al pesto, Maranellohome of Ferrari, explodes the case of paid tigelle – this, at least, say the customers of the kiosk – their weight in gold.

According to local news reports, the bill that outraged the table of friends (13 adults and 11 children) was 845 euros for a dinner based on fried dumplings, tigelle and salami. In total, 35 euros each, including small children.

Faced with the protest of the customers, the owner of the kiosk cut the bill by 260 euros, thus dropping to 585. A gesture that was not enough to appease the anger of the diners.

The owner contacted by the local newspapers, speaks of “a scene never seen in sixteen years of activity. These people ate everything and more, without limits”, not 3-4 tigelle each “but many more, until everyone had a full stomach. Including 12 cold cuts. I lowered the price to live quietly, to end the chaos that had arisen”. The customers’ version is different: “We ate little for an exorbitant price, the chopping boards were anything but richand many of the children at the table were very small.”