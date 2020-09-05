The magazine’s summer series “8:30 p.m. on Saturday“(Twitter) offers a unique collection of portraits of French people and beautiful stories off the beaten track. For this tenth issue, meeting with Béatrice Robrolle, 62 years old, beekeeper … for four generations. And his son Bruno will take over …

Honey is produced at Ingrandes, in the heart of Brenne Regional Natural Park, in the heart of Berry, with 500 beehives. Béatrice controls the entire chain, from breeding queens to potting and selling.

Bees, sentinels of the environment … and of the human species

The beekeeper is also a whistleblower who does important work with the public authorities to defend the cause of bees, sentinels of the environment… and of the human species. It’s this honey queen’s fight!

> A report by Anne-Claire Danel, Benjamine Jeunehomme and Fanny Martino.

The highlights of the show