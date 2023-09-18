The summer of 2023 has been the second warmest in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the historical series in 1961, only behind that of 2022, according to the climatological balance offered by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) this Monday in Murcia , and “very likely, the second warmest in the last 83 years.” This was stated by the territorial delegate of the State Meteorological Agency, Juan Esteban Palenzuela this Monday, during the presentation of the summer balance. The average temperature has reached 26.1 degrees Celsius between June 1 and August 31, 2023; 1.6 degrees more than the average recorded in the reference period between 1991 and 2020.

Juan Esteban Palenzuela, who presented this balance and the prediction of autumn in the Region of Murcia at the Government Delegation, in a press conference with his head in the Community, Francisco Jiménez, highlighted that the quarter from June to August was « extremely warm.” June had an average temperature of 23 degrees, with an anomaly of 0.6 degrees compared to the average; July exceeded the normal value by 2.5 degrees; and August, with 27.4 degrees, exceeded the average by 1.7 degrees, ranking as the second warmest in history. Palenzuela highlighted that July was “along with 2015, the warmest since at least 1941.”

Minimum



On the other hand, he highlighted that this summer presented the highest number of tropical nights in history. In San Javier, 70 tropical nights were recorded, Murcia with 76 and Alcantarilla with 67; and the second quarter of summer with more than torrid nights at the Alcantarilla observatory, with 7 torrid nights, only surpassed by the 15 recorded in 2015.

On the other hand, the highest maximum temperature occurred on August 10 at the Cieza station, with 45 degrees Celsius, and the highest minimum temperature, which was 28 degrees, was recorded in Fortuna and la Calera, in Ricote, on the days July 25 and August 3, respectively.

In terms of rainfall, it was a very wet quarter in the Region with rainfall 146% above the average value of the historical series with 46.6 liters per square meter. The notable episodes with the highest quantities occurred in the Northwest region, and the lowest on the coast. The maximum, 142 liters, was recorded at the Caravaca station at the sports center station, and 138 of them fell in June. The highest regional average occurred on June 1, when almost 50% of the total rainfall for the entire quarter fell.

In addition, there were 25 days of storm activity with the second highest electrical activity ever seen, with 4,423 discharges, only behind the records of the summer of 2002. Forecasts for this fall indicate a probability of between 60 and 70% that be warmer than normal between half a degree and one degree above average, according to the provisional forecast.

This morning, the State Meteorological Agency issued a warning of adverse meteorological phenomena due to rain of up to 20 liters per square meter in one hour and storms for tomorrow, Tuesday, starting at 3 p.m.