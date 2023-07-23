Garbage management is a public debate for which it is convenient to have solid and well-prepared arguments to survive in Rome. It is so virulent at certain times of the year that an erroneous position can trigger the fall of a prime minister, as happened to Mario Draghi exactly one year ago, when he opted for the construction of a waste treatment plant that the 5 Star Movement rejected and that served the grillinos to initiate a clash that ended with the Government. The dimension of the problem grows at times, such as this summer, when a management problem, an increase in tourists and temperatures converge that transform an aesthetic and health issue into a serious health problem. But the reality is that, almost two years after the election of the socialist Roberto Gualtieri as mayor of the city, nothing has changed.

Rome does not know what to do with the 18,000 tons of garbage that it generates on average weekly. Governments have passed, dozens of directors of the waste company, presidents and all kinds of auditors with innovative ideas. But crap, as often happens, always comes back to the fore in the Roman environment. “The problem is not ours, even though the company wants to point it out to us. We are working at 40 degrees in the shade these days. Does it seem to you that there is no commitment from the workforce? ”, pointed out on Friday one of the 7,000 workers of AMA, the public garbage collection company, who requested anonymity while emptying several containers at full speed. The capital, however, does not manage to cross the border of 45% differentiated collection (in other Italian cities it exceeds 80%) and the problem is aggravated by the heat and pests (it is estimated that there are around 10 million rats in the city). This has been the case for a decade.

A man approaches a trash can in central Rome, on July 21. Antonio Masiello

Modern chronicles recall that the monster was born on October 1, 2013. On that day, the then mayor of the city, the Social Democrat Ignazio Marino, loaded with good ideas and little ability to execute them—he ended up trapped in an absurd mess of bills that forced him to resign—decided to close the Malagrotta landfill. That mountain of garbage was baptized as the eighth hill of Rome, but it was the only way for the city to process its waste. Manlio Cerroni, a controversial businessman known as the king of garbage, managed that black hole where thousands of tons of waste ended up every day. Any kind of waste was dumped there. It did not matter. Also, for a time, environmental complaints and complaints from the European Union mattered little, which began to pile up on the mayor’s table. The problem is that there was never an alternative to that system.

Since then, the capital of Italy has had a structural problem with the collection of waste that periodically — about six or seven times a year — degenerates into a serious crisis like the one it experienced just a week ago. A mammoth public company, which has liquidated ten CEOs in the last five years (the last one was appointed last week), and the lack of treatment and storage facilities have created a hole that is difficult to avoid. Roberto Gualtieri, the former Minister of Economy who in October 2021 won the mayoralty for the left of the Democratic Party, promised to put an end to the chaos and have the city – awarded by the readers of Time Out like the dirtiest in the world—perfect condition on his first Christmas as alderman. And he achieved it provisionally, but spending huge amounts of money on bonuses for AMA workers and sending the waste out of Rome at an obvious extra cost. While most cities in Italy pay an average of 100 euros per ton of garbage, here 180 are disbursed. So, once that first emergency was over, the cycles and the stench returned.

Natale di Colle, secretary in Rome of CGIL, Italy’s main union, confirms that “there is no sign of change.” “Last week they changed the CEO, an obvious sign that the Administration has understood that their plan is not working. It is a problem of inability to manage. In recent days, it has improved because the summer decreases the amount of waste produced. But in September the emergency will return. There is no doubt. The company has structural problems, but now there is a wrong programming of the media buying. Now we’re like a 600 speeding down the street,” he points out.

The garbage collection company, says this trade unionist, has about 2,000 trucks. “But half are not available due to breakdowns, transfers or other problems”, he points out. In addition, each zone has its added causes. The center of Rome, as denounced by an AMA worker, is governed by waves of tourists and restaurants. “A significant part of the residential apartments has been converted into small hotels, and many restaurants use the collection channels from private homes because it is faster than waiting for the catering service. And that saturates the system, ”he points out. In addition, the epicenter of tourism lacks a network of wastebaskets (sometimes it is an odyssey to find one), and visitors throw the paper and waste they produce in the containers of the houses.

The unwritten norm in Italy – that is the other derivative of the problem – says that when the Administration works badly in some sector, that space becomes fertile ground for the mafias. in the last report ecomafia, of the Legambiente Association, points to the Lazio region as one of the worst in Italy in the classification of environmental crimes and the third worst in matters related to garbage treatment, with 543 crimes, 679 people reported, 17 arrests, 217 confiscations, 834 administrative offenses and 859 sanctions. The same association has denounced that there are around 1,000 illegal dumps in the city.

The construction of the famous incineration and energy production plant ―which gave rise to the confrontation a year ago with the grillinos that ultimately cost Draghi his job— won’t be finished for another three years. It will only be at that time, and despite the rejection by a part of the political and citizen class for its polluting capacity, when the city will be able to consider a certain autonomy in waste management.

