Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The summer transfer market for the “ADNOC Professional League” officially opens its doors on Wednesday and extends until October 1, according to what was approved by the Football Association.

Clubs have been intensively active since last month, between signing foreign players and registering others in the resident category, with each club trying to fill the required gaps in its lines.

Among the most prominent deals, Al Wasl, the “double champion” of the league and the President’s Cup, signed Tahnoon Al Zaabi as a free player, after terminating his contract with Al Wahda, in addition to contracting with Majed Sorour on loan from Sharjah for a season, among other players.

Meanwhile, Shabab Al Ahli, the league runner-up, announced other names, most notably Argentine Gaston Suarez, who arrived as a free agent after the end of his contract with Bani Yas.

Al Ain has signed the experienced Brazilian Marlon Santos, while also regaining its player Mehdi Mubarak, after the end of his loan at Raja Casablanca.

Al Wahda signed Nigerian winger Philip Otili, coming from Romanian CFR, and his young compatriot Favor Ogbu, with Serbian Sasha joining, coming from Bani Yas, after the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, Al-Nasr officially announced the signing of Ali Mabkhout, the historical scorer of our league, after the end of his career with Al-Jazira.

The rest of the clubs have been active in the summer transfer market so far. Bani Yas has signed player Isaac Chebangu from Al Nasr, Kalba has signed goalkeeper Sultan Al Mandhari, Ajman has signed Tunisian Faraj Bin Najima, Moroccan Mohammed Seboul, and Hassan Ibrahim, Khorfakkan has signed Brazilian Matheus Oliveira, the son of the famous Brazilian player Bebeto who played in the 1994 World Cup final and celebrated his birth in his own unique way, Al Bataeh has signed Aziz Janif, Abdul Aziz and Mohammed Jumaa from Shabab Al Ahli, while Dibba Al Hisn has signed Tunisian defender Osama Haddadi, among many other deals, Al Orouba has signed Gambian Abubakar Trawli, Iranian Mehdi Azadi, and Brazilian Paulo Ricardo.