J-POP Manga announces the arrival in Italy of The summer that Hikaru diedwork of Mokumokuren which was a great success in Japan. The first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 28 June at the introductory price of €6.90. Not only the volume will feature a reversible coverbut with the first printed copies it will be possible to get it as a gift the protagonist’s school card.

J-POP Manga presents The Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren

The supernatural horror series winner of the Kono Manga Ga Sugoi Award and great sales success in Japan arrives in Italy!

“I don’t care what you are, because not having you here with me would be so much worse.”

Milan, June 19, 2023. The mountains surrounding Japanese villages can hide dark secrets that it would be better not to awaken…

J-POP Manga presents The summer that Hikaru died Of Mokumokurenhuge sales success in Japan!

The tension of supernatural horror marries in an unprecedented way with the story of friendship and growth of the two young protagonists. The first volume of the series will be available in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from 28 June!

Yoshiki and Hikaru grew up together in a small village and have always shared everything, until the day… Hikaru changes. For Yoshiki, the boy is no longer the same: is it really him? Yoshiki is confident in the bond with his friend and continues to be close to him, but in the meantime strange incidents begin to occur in the village… What really happened to Hikaru? And is it possible that it will return to being what it once was?

Awards nominated Next Manga Award And Manga Taisho and winner of Kono Manga Ga Sugoi Award! 2023 as best manga for a male audience, The summer that Hikaru died hits shelves from June 28 with a special reversible dust jacket which presents a second hidden cover image to be discovered and, exclusively for the first edition, the school card of the protagonist!

Events:

The summer in which Hikaru is dead will be presented on Saturday July 1st to Milan at Mister Tea Garibaldi (Corso Garibaldi 127) with a special event dedicated to bubble tea and other surprises.

Participants will receive one special gadgets theme “J-POP Summer” created specifically for the event and will be able to purchase the volume on site.

The summer that Hikaru died

by Mokumokuren

3 Volumes, ongoing series

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 192, B/W

Price – €6.90