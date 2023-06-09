After the cancellation of the E3 2023he Summer Game Festwhich began as a virtual event during the Covid pandemic, has strengthened its presence and has been positioning itself as an event that not only has a gala presentation, but also brings together the conferences of the most representative companies in the world of video games. .

True to his style Geoff Keighleycreator of both the Game Awards and the Summer Game Fest, took advantage of the starting signal for this summer event to show a wide variety of titles that will hit the market in the coming months, leaving a great taste in the mouth.

Although Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed indefinitely, Ubisoft surprised with the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownwhich will return to its 2D roots by combining it with the combat that was so popular in the 128-bit era.

Sega did not miss the opportunity to publicize the return of the blue hedgehog, through sonic super stars, a linear adventure that appeals to nostalgia but will have high definition graphics. Similarly, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will serve as a link to unite the final plot of Yakuza 6 with Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Other games already known as Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of Pi and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II They also met to offer more information about them, highlighting the demonstration that was made of Alan Wake Iwhich looks spectacular and will delight all fans who enjoyed the first part either on Xbox 360 or in its recent remastered version.

Square Enix did not disappoint, making it clear that the universe of Final Fantasy VII is more alive than ever and in the following months it will debut Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis for mobile devices and at the beginning of 2024, it will do the same Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

As expected, Mortal Kombat 1 showed its gameplay, charged with violence and with the news that there will be primary and secondary characters, the latter called cameos. It is noteworthy that after 30 years, Jean Claude Van Damme will finally appear in this installment, giving voice to Johnny Cage.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 He did not want to miss the party and exhibited more playable details, making it an essential product for any superhero fan or owner of a playstation 5. Sony took advantage of the showcase to confirm a collector’s edition that will be available in various countries, including Mexico.

In parallel, it will be worth following up on Sand Landbased on the manga by Akira Toriyamawhich will be provided by Bandai Namco, in addition to John Carpenter’s Toxic Commandoa frenzy shooter which at first glance looks entertaining, although it will have the arduous task of carving out a niche for itself in this genre.

The collaborations have not been long in coming and it was revealed that Nicolas Cage will arrive as a character at Dead by Daylightthere will be crossover of exoprimal with Street Fighter 6 and Fortnite Wilds will start its new season with the participation of the enigmatic transformers.

The Summer Game Fest has just started and the lectures are still to come. Capcom, ubisfot and Xboxand surely some of them will raise the hype. The only one absent so far has been great N, since apparently it does not have any Nintendo Direct prepared, but it does not only require the beginning of summer to surprise.