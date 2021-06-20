Kickoff Live featured Elden Ring, the new FromSoftware.

We had a few days really moved in the video game industry with the celebration of Summer Game Fest and E3 2021. Although the events could have been a little better, we have had very interesting ads. In the case of the Summer Game Fest, we have now known new audience figures and the impact of the event, which closed in style with Elden Ring.

The Summer Game Fest was held on Thursday June 11 and Geoff keighley, its head and organizer, has given audience data. The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live brought together more than 3 million concurrent viewers, high figures. In addition, and according to Keighley, the event was broadcast by more than 25 million direct at the same time. The conference could be streamed without problem.

Geoff Keighley has taken advantage of the announcement of this data to thank to all the players who watched the event. “Thank you very much for see and support the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! “, has indicated in his message. The event, to tell the truth, was quite weak and was saved by an incredible and spectacular trailer of Elden Ring, which left us all stunned and has already given for many theories.

As we can see in the image that has been shared with the audience data, the Summer Game Fest will return in 2022, so Geoff Keighley intends to continue betting on this event. Interesting data are emerging little by little in relation to the Summer Game Fest and E3 2021. For example, we learned the curiosity that 33% of the games shown at E3 were not violent.

