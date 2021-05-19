Summer has traditionally been the perfect time of year for video game companies to show off their news to fans, eager to know and see more about their most anticipated titles. With this purpose in mind, the Summer Game Fest, created by Geoff Keighley and that came to make up for the absence of E3. This year there will be E3 2021, but the summer macro-event also returns. And it is that now we have known that the Summer Game Fest 2021 will begin in June and will feature announcements from dozens of companies. Specifically, it will start on June 10, two days before E3 2021, which will be unofficially framed in the event.

“The idea is that this year we have a great program from the beginning. The entire past year has been so divided by the nature of the pandemic. And the feedback from people is that they want these video game events all together. So now we are going to put on a full big show for the Summer Games Fest leading up to the big publishers events. Which is more than people wanted, where the things are more condensed and combined. So people have a date and time to report to the news. That is what we are looking for ”, said the head of the event, Geoff Keighley, in a interview granted to GamesIndustry.

The journalist has confirmed through his Twitter account that the Summer Game Fest 2021 has the collaboration of more than thirty companies in the video game industry, including giants such as Xbox, PlayStation, Ubisoft, Koch Media, 2K Games, Blizzard, Activision, Electronic Arts, Steam or Epic Games. Instead of spreading the announcements over four months like last year, this time SGF 2021 will opt for a more compressed format that helps maintain the magic of those special days that once generated the E3. An E3 that, remember, is also back on June 12.