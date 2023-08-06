The Regional Hemodonation Center continues with its summer campaign. Next Tuesday, August 8, there will be two special days to recruit blood and marrow donors in Águilas and Jumilla. Under the motto ‘Donando al Son’, the residents of Águilas will be able to donate blood in the main hall of the Casino, where the mobile extraction equipment will be installed while live music plays and various cultural activities are carried out. This action has the participation of the Association of Friends of Culture of the municipality.

For its part in Jumilla, the campaign ‘It is in our blood’ will collaborate with the Federation of Peñas de las Fiestas de la Vendimia, which reaches its seventh edition, and encourages the entire population to donate blood and become a marrow donor in the Health center of the municipality before the start of the Wine Festival. Both sessions will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The acting Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, recalled that “these campaigns are aimed at the entire population, to make us aware that blood is still necessary in summer. It is essential to be able to develop hospital activity normally. “We want the youngest to collaborate with a gesture as altruistic as blood donation, and continue to implant the culture of solidarity among the population,” said Pedreño.

Registration as bone marrow donors



These campaigns of the Regional Hemodonation Center are aimed not only at donating blood, but also bone marrow. In this way, any person between the ages of 18 and 40 may request information in the mobile units installed in Águilas and Jumilla and register as a donor.

The requirements to donate blood “are easy to meet”, recalled the acting Minister of Health, since “it is only necessary to be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 50 kilos and not have any disease.”

In addition, during the month of August, the Regional Hemodonation Center, located in Ronda de Garay, next to the Reina Sofía Hospital, will open from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in Cartagena, at the Santa María del Rosell Hospital, it will be possible to take carry out blood donations every Wednesday of the month from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The center updates the information regarding the donation points and August schedules punctually at www.murciasalud.es/crh.