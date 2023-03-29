“El Reventonazo de verano” and “JB en ATV” usually wage a tough battle on Saturday nights to appropriate the rating throughout Peru. Both humorous proposals put the best of their cast on the screen, as was the case with the show Jorge Benavideswhich parodied the well-known ampay by Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado.

mascaly medina he was in charge of bringing together both characters who were played by Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa, respectively. However, the great absentee was Dayanita, who seems to have been fired by the comedian without the reason being revealed.

“El reventonazo de verano” led ratings on Saturday

This could have played against the program “JB en ATV”, since it had to settle for second place with a total of 6.7 points. For its part, “El reventonazo de verano” was the winner last Saturday by exceeding 11 rating points.

"JB en ATV" and "El reventonazo de la Chola" are among the favorite shows on Saturdays. Photo: GLR composition

Ernesto Pimentel appreciates the love of the people

The comedian who gives life to Chola Chabuca was very happy after another Saturday his program was crowned the most watched.

“I am very happy because every Saturday the public accompanies us. That is the most wonderful thing because it pushes us to continue offering them the best because we are a family program. Making people laugh is a daunting task.“, he said in a press release.